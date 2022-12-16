ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Giant aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish into Berlin tourist attraction

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpzAz_0jkwE4DD00

BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.

Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GQNw_0jkwE4DD00
The AquaDom tourist attraction. (Getty Images)

Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.

“Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.

The 25 meters tall (82 feet tall) AquaDom was described as the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and held more than a thousand tropical fish before the incident. Among the 80 types of fish it housed were blue tang and clownfish, two colorful species known from the popular animated movie “Finding Nemo.”

“Unfortunately, none of the 1,500 fish could be saved,” Giffey said.

Efforts were underway Friday afternoon to save an additional 400 to 500 smaller fish housed in aquariums underneath the hotel lobby. Without electricity, their tanks were not receiving the necessary oxygen for them to survive, officials said.

“Now it’s about evacuating them quickly,” Almut Neumann, a city official in charge of environmental issues for Berlin’s Mitte district, told German news agency dpa.

Various organizations, including the Berlin Zoo, offered to take in the surviving fish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lm6mF_0jkwE4DD00
Members of the media tour the “AquaDom” inside the “DomAquaree” in Berlin, Monday, Dec. 1, 2003. The one-million-liters seawater aquarium, which is 25 meters high, has a built-in elevator that visitors can ride from Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2003. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns)

Aquarium operator Sea Life said it was saddened by the incident and was trying to get more information about the incident from the owners of the AquaDom.

Sea Life’s own aquarium is located in the same building and visitors can tour it and the AquaDom on a single ticket.

There was speculation freezing temperatures that got down to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight caused a crack in the acrylic glass tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water. Police said there was no evidence the incident resulted from an attack.

About 300 guests and employees had to be evacuated from the hotel surrounding the aquarium, police said.

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

Sandra Weeser, a German lawmaker who was staying in the hotel, said she was awoken up by a large bang and thought there might have been an earthquake.

“There are shards (of glass) everywhere. The furniture, everything has been flooded with water,” she said. “It looks a bit like a war zone.”

Police said a Lindt chocolate store and several restaurants in the same building complex, as well as an underground parking garage next to the hotel, sustained damage from the incident. A fire service spokesman said building safety experts were assessing the extent to which the hotel had sustained structural damage.

Idaho store manager says murder victim complained of stalker

Hours after the incident, trucks began clearing away the debris that had spilled out onto the street in front of the hotel. Brightly colored Lindt chocolate wrappers were scattered in front of the building where the chocolate shop had been damaged. A small crowd of tourists and onlookers snapped photos from behind the police line across the street.

The aquarium, which was last modernized in 2020, is a major tourist magnet in Berlin. The 10-minute elevator ride through the tropical tank was one of the highlights of the attraction.

Iva Yudinski, a tourist from Israel who had been staying at the hotel, said she was shocked by the incident

“Just yesterday we watched it and we were so amazed (by) its beauty,” she said. “Suddenly it’s all gone. Everything is a mess, a total mess.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
New York Post

Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia

A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
The Independent

“Really old” skeletal shipwreck revealed by beach erosion on US island

The skeletal remains of a shipwreck have been unearthed by the shifting tides of an island in the US. The “really old” ship was discovered by 39-year-old Matthew Palka, who found it during an early morning bike ride on the tiny, isolated island of Nantucket, off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.The landscaper stopped for a breather and saw the wooden ribs of the ship exposed by beach erosion.He told the Boston Globe: “I knew it was something big, like it was really old.“The beams were real consistent with the beams we’ve seen at some of the real old houses. It was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YourErie

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the […]
The Independent

Search for sunken Jersey fishing boat with three onboard is suspended overnight

A major search operation off the coast of Jersey for a sunken fishing vessel which had three people on board has been suspended overnight.A captain and two crew members were on the Jersey fishing boat when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 5.30am on Thursday.Specialist diving resources were required to help in the search-and-rescue effort after the boat sank in around 40-metre deep water, Jersey’s Harbourmaster Bill Sadler said.1 of 2: Jersey Coastguard is suspending overnight the search and rescue operation on the west coast of Jersey. Search and rescue services will regroup before first light tomorrow to...
YourErie

Asbury Woods receiving 40 acres of land from Mercyhurst University

Conservation, education, and preservation are the focus of a transfer of land between a local university and Asbury Woods. Forty acres of land from the James Wildlife Preserve Mercyhurst University adjoining Asbury Woods is being given to the nature preserve, that the executive director, Jennifer Farrar, says will meet the intent of the land being […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman charged for allegedly lying about attack by ex-boyfriend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut Lake woman recently reported that she had lied about serious allegations against her estranged boyfriend. In late October, the 37-year-old woman told the Pennsylvania State Police that her estranged boyfriend and the father of her child had strangled and assaulted her. She gave a written statement detailing the alleged attack, a […]
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy