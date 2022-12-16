ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, ME

Mom warns of dangers after baby swallows popular product

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Story at a glance

  • Baby Kennedy Mitchell had five surgeries after swallowing a water bead.
  • The bead swelled inside her intestine, creating a blockage.
  • Target has removed the product from shelves while it reviews the situation.

BERWICK, Maine ( WJW ) – A mom from Berwick, Maine, wants to warn others — especially parents — after her 9 month-old daughter accidentally swallowed a water bead. It led to five surgeries for little Kennedy Mitchell.

According to Folichia Mitchell who documented her story on TikTok , her daughter swallowed the water bead in late October. Mitchell says she bought the water beads under the Chuckle & Roar brand from Target.

The bead swelled inside her intestine, creating a blockage.

They didn’t know that until they got to the hospital. According to Folichia, on Nov. 1, they went to the hospital because Kennedy wasn’t feeling well. The baby had emergency surgery.

When the bead was removed, Kennedy got an infection and required four more surgeries, Folichia says.

Kennedy was in the hospital for four weeks.

Mitchell bought the water beads for her 9 year-old. She thinks Kennedy found one on the floor that her son accidentally dropped.

She’s pushing for more warnings for water beads. You can see a link to her petition here .

FOX 8 reached out to Chuckle & Roar and Target for comment.

In a statement to FOX 8, Target said:

“We’re aware of this tragic situation and send our heartfelt sympathy to this child and her family. Target requires our vendors to comply with all product safety standards, and all state, federal and local laws. We have removed the product from stores and Target.com while we review the situation with the vendor.”

Target

According to Poison Control , water beads are responsible for one known death, a six month-old boy who suffered a bowel blockage.

They report the child had the water bead removed but suffered an infection, like Kennedy.

There are other reports of children who have been hospitalized after ingesting a water bead.

What are water beads?

Water beads are made from superabsorbent polymers.

When exposed to fluids such as water, they can absorb and retain hundreds of times their weight in water.

This allows the beads to increase their size by 150-1,500 times after exposure to water, according to Poison Control. Some of these beads are the size of a marble initially and can expand to the size of a tennis ball after they are exposed to water.

What are water beads used for?

Water beads were initially used for plants, to maintain soil moisture.

Currently, they are marketed as children’s sensory toys.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 59

Mary Monforte Chicchetti
3d ago

Why is this target fault? Every toy has an age appropriate. Parents are responsible for watching their children. Having a 9 month old running around the house needs to be child proof. Babies put everything in their mouth. Parents need to be responsible. Sick of everyone looking for a hand out on accidents. Caused by parents mistakes.

Reply(3)
23
Kimi Brown
3d ago

It's not the company's fault or the stores. it's the parents fault for not watching more closely. I get accidents happen but when u have two children that are far apart in age like this, it's not fair to punish the older one by taking their toys away just so the baby can have the house to themselves.

Reply(4)
28
Miss Kitten
3d ago

I am very sorry for her child but why is it if one person has a bad interaction everyone else has to have this knee jerk reaction that is ohhh how terrible get rid of al of it, come on, I'm not trying to blame the victim but crap happens.

Reply(1)
16
 

