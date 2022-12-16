Read full article on original website
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Christmas is a time to gather with family and friends around a dinner table to make memories and enjoy each other's company. If you are like me and aren't a fan of cooking a large dinner then you might be looking for a restaurant that is open on Christmas Day.
LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023
LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023. According to Developing Lafayette, that new store will be located at 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will be in the space between Sleep Number and Orthopedic Urgent Care (basically the old Smashburger location).
Christmas at Bridge Point Drive-Through Evening Light Display Closed for 2022 Season
One of the most popular local holiday attractions in Lafayette has been shut down just days before Christmas. Christmas at Bridge Point Farms was a bright spot for hundreds of families this holiday season, but after running into issues beyond their control late last week, Lafayette's first-ever drive-through Christmas light display is now closed for the season.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
After 22 years, this popular Oil Center gift shop says it can no longer compete with online shopping
When Jody’s opened in the Oil Center in 2000, it was the first store of its kind in Lafayette. It offered high-end gifts and luxury brands for which Lafayette residents previously had to travel to Baton Rouge or New Orleans. They opened the business when a dress shop in...
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
New Beer Garden Coming to Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new beer garden will be opening in Lafayette on Bertrand Drive. According to a story from The Advocate, the new beer garden will be opened by the the owners of Wrong Iron on the Greenway, a beer garden based in New Orleans. The name of the new establishment will...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
Have You Had Enough With the Trucks With Bright Lights?
The headlights of vehicles, in particular trucks, are blinding at night.
Home destroyed in late night house fire in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Randolph Street. Fire officials say the home was destroyed. When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen coming from the garage of the home. Firefighters entered the home and discovered the fire was spreading to the […]
Lafayette Transit System and trash holiday schedule
Lafayette Consolidated Government released its Lafayette Transit System, and trash and compost holiday schedule.
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
The Salvation Army of Lafayette Asking for Your Support, Red Kettle Campaign Has Fallen Behind
The sound of a simple bell ringing can put the most grumpy of us all into the holiday spirit. Of course, everyone immediately knows what we're talking about here -- The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign. It's simply the non-profit organization's oldest and primary annual fundraiser and here in...
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
Former Cajuns track star Erica Stewart follows dream to launch new gym and fitness clothing line
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fueled by her obsession with health and fitness, former UL Lafayette track star Erica Stewart, 25, recalls a tough conversation she had with family and friends the day she decided to hang up her spikes. “I was dealing with so many injuries, so while the decision to end my career was […]
