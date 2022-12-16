Read full article on original website
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
2 People Injured in Separate Rollover Crashes in SE Minnesota
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
“Dangerously Cold” Wind Chills Expected in Rochester This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- National Weather Service forecasters are anticipating what’s being described as “dangerously cold” wind chills for Rochester and the surrounding area this week. The combination of wind and cold temperatures predicted for the middle to end of the work week could produce wind chill...
Olmsted County Deputy Used Deadly Force in SE Rochester Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - An Olmsted County Deputy deployed deadly force late this afternoon while authorities were attempting to apprehend a man wanted on a warrant stemming from a violent criminal offense. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot outside...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
How ‘The Siberian Express’ Could Affect Christmas in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
If you've looked at the forecast recently, I'm sorry. It looks brutal this week and into next week as well. Just in time for Christmas... yay. This burst of super cold air coming to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and many other states is actually thanks to another country and it could cause a major blizzard in some states.
Rochester Man’s Appeal of Guilty Plea in Triple Murder Denied
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has denied a Rochester man’s appeal to change a guilty plea he made in a case involving the 2020 murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. 32-year-old Renard Carter argued that his state-appointed attorney’s forced him to plead...
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
Rochester Parents Want To Know Now, Why Didn’t The Schools Close Today?
Thursday morning we woke to a lot of snow and a few schools in our neck of Southeastern Minnesota closed or delayed. That includes Rochester Public Schools...and some parents have been wondering why?. Why Did Rochester Public Schools Not Close Today?. One mom on the Y-105FM Facebook page put it...
Two Young Men Sentenced For Death of Elderly Austin Man
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the young men charged with the death of a 75-year-old Austin man were sentenced this afternoon. A Mower County Judge handed Nickalos Taylor a 69-month prison term on the young man's 19th birthday. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault charges. He was given credit for the 416 days he is already served in jail.
