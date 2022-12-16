Read full article on original website
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
WKYT 27
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
wymt.com
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
fox56news.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man
Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
WKYT 27
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Letcher County Deputy Coroner Perry Fowler told WYMT that Shane Michael Gross, 37, of the Linefork area was killed in a car crash in the Uz community Sunday afternoon. Original Story 12/18/2022:. Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was...
WKYT 27
‘Dangerous’ suspect wanted on attempted murder charge after Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is wanted on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, police say the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin Drive.
WKYT 27
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT that Dudley D. Boggs, 39, died in the fire. Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive...
wbontv.com
Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway
Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
WKYT 27
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
somerset106.com
KSP Release Identities Of Two People Killed In Clay County Crash
Kentucky State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a Clay County crash. Troopers say the crash shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours Thursday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Investigators say a tractor-trailer was traveling west on the Parkway and crossed over the center line hitting a pickup truck. Two people, 45-year-old William Collins of Emmalena and 22-year-old Tanner Reisig of Paint Lick, were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 53-year-old John Carr of Gray, was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries. Collins and Reisig were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
wymt.com
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
WKYT 27
One person killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened Friday morning on Levee Road in Mt. Sterling. The coroner confirms one car was involved and one person was killed. Their name has not been released. Neighbors tell us this isn’t the first...
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
q95fm.net
Bell County Office Building Goes Up In Flames
A fire that broke out over the weekend left an office building in Bell County destroyed. Just after 6:20 AM on Sunday morning, firefighters with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department were called to the offices of the Bell County Coal Company, on Highway 72, just outside of Middlesboro. Several...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Pediatric flu deaths in Kentucky reach previous record high
WBIR
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
wbontv.com
Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
WKYT 27
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
