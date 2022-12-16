Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
wvpublic.org
National Diving Comes To W.Va. And Environmental Justice Concerns On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Justin Nobel, an investigative reporter covering the oil and gas industry in Appalachia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams caught up with Nobel, who has been writing about health and environmental justice concerns at a facility in eastern Ohio that processes radioactive oilfield waste.
wvpublic.org
A Conversation With The State’s New Commerce Secretary On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with West Virginia's new Commerce Secretary James Bailey on the challenges of managing a diverse department that includes everything from forestry to rehabilitation services. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Public Broadcasting Brightens Day At The New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown is one of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s newest Inquire Within locations. Inquire Within is a grant-funded initiative that brings award-winning PBS Kids content along with support from the WVPB education staff. The addition of WVU Children’s Hospital makes a total of 15...
What is the highest-grossing movie filmed in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many classic films have been made in West Virginia: “The Silence of the Lambs”, “The Deer Hunter”, “Matewan” and more. But one film made in West Virginia has made the most money. Not adjusting for inflation, J. J. Abrams’...
What is West Virginia’s Hogwarts House?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish. The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut. The study says […]
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
lootpress.com
The Greatest Gift
I love Christmas, I really do. The time of year, the spirt that seems to be in the air, if only for a short time people treat each other a little nicer.While we are celebrating the birth of the Christ child many of us are out there going crazy trying to find gifts for each other. This is the part of Christmas that I don’t like, the shopping and anxiety trying to find something when we really don’t have a clue what the other person might like. Most of us have plenty and don’t need any presents, but the tradition says we must have a present for everyone, especially if we think we might get one from them.
WTRF
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
Remember West Virginia’s liquor laws when planning for Christmas
If you're waiting until the last minute to go shopping for your Christmas party this year, keep in mind that you won't be able to buy liquor on Christmas Day in West Virginia.
WTRF
Faculty at eight West Virginia colleges and universities awarded state grants to upgrade STEM equipment and enhance instruction
WEST VIRGINIA – Faculty at eight West Virginia colleges and universities soon will receive $166,000 in state grants to purchase scientific equipment and enhance student opportunities and research on their campuses. The Science, Technology & Research (STaR) division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) awarded two...
wchstv.com
Coldest air in 5 years roars in Friday accompanied by high winds, snow
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our week leading up to Christmas is starting off on a deceptively benign note, but that is good if you are looking to travel between now and Wednesday. Cold, frosty nights will give way to mainly sunny, seasonably chilly afternoons with quiet travel weather locally.
wchstv.com
W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
Marvel vs. DC: Which is West Virginia’s favorite?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone has a favorite superhero. From Captain America to The Flash to Aquaman, the options are limitless. According to a study by Dish, West Virginia’s most searched superhero is DC’s Harley Quinn. Between the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe, West Virginia searches for Marvel more. DC says Harley Quinn’s character […]
West Virginia under a State of Preparedness before Friday winter storm
Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
In West Virginia, HIV Outbreak Persists as Officials Push Back Against Containment Efforts
This story was originally published by KHN. Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing riverside homeless encampments, abandoned houses, and less traveled roads to help contain a lingering HIV outbreak that has disproportionately affected those who live on society’s margins. She shows up to build trust with...
