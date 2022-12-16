I love Christmas, I really do. The time of year, the spirt that seems to be in the air, if only for a short time people treat each other a little nicer.While we are celebrating the birth of the Christ child many of us are out there going crazy trying to find gifts for each other. This is the part of Christmas that I don’t like, the shopping and anxiety trying to find something when we really don’t have a clue what the other person might like. Most of us have plenty and don’t need any presents, but the tradition says we must have a present for everyone, especially if we think we might get one from them.

