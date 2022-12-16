ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s Hogwarts House?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish. The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut. The study says […]
UTAH STATE
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

The Greatest Gift

I love Christmas, I really do. The time of year, the spirt that seems to be in the air, if only for a short time people treat each other a little nicer.While we are celebrating the birth of the Christ child many of us are out there going crazy trying to find gifts for each other. This is the part of Christmas that I don’t like, the shopping and anxiety trying to find something when we really don’t have a clue what the other person might like. Most of us have plenty and don’t need any presents, but the tradition says we must have a present for everyone, especially if we think we might get one from them.
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF

3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTRF

Faculty at eight West Virginia colleges and universities awarded state grants to upgrade STEM equipment and enhance instruction

WEST VIRGINIA – Faculty at eight West Virginia colleges and universities soon will receive $166,000 in state grants to purchase scientific equipment and enhance student opportunities and research on their campuses. The Science, Technology & Research (STaR) division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) awarded two...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Marvel vs. DC: Which is West Virginia’s favorite?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone has a favorite superhero. From Captain America to The Flash to Aquaman, the options are limitless. According to a study by Dish, West Virginia’s most searched superhero is DC’s Harley Quinn. Between the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe, West Virginia searches for Marvel more. DC says Harley Quinn’s character […]
COLORADO STATE

