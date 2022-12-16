ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Memphis Flyer

In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'My heart opens up' | FFUN organization holds toy giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The "Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives" program hosted a toy giveaway on Saturday that left it's founder feeling "delighted" with the turnout. The group hopes to get toys to more than 1,000 children this year. Founder Steve Moore said he wants to focus on showing love instead...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Gun ownership among Black women rising amid Memphis crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another violent weekend in Memphis with more than a dozen people shot since Friday night. Now a new report finds after several years of increasing violent crime, gun ownership among African-Americans spiked by 58% between 2019 and 2020. In fact, last year, Black women...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
orangeandbluepress.com

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Tigers prove to be ‘bad luck’ for Billikens in comeback win

Trailing by six points at halftime against three-win Saint Louis, University of Memphis head coach Katrina Merriweather recognized that the defense had to improve for the Tigers to pull out the victory. When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard reflected that Merriweather got the second-half performance she wanted to see...
MEMPHIS, TN

