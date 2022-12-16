Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
localmemphis.com
'My heart opens up' | FFUN organization holds toy giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The "Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives" program hosted a toy giveaway on Saturday that left it's founder feeling "delighted" with the turnout. The group hopes to get toys to more than 1,000 children this year. Founder Steve Moore said he wants to focus on showing love instead...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | We need to do our best to keep Memphis youth out of harm's way | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another weekend full of violence in Memphis – much of it deadly. Shootings all across the Bluff City kept police busy and the trauma center at Regional One Health constantly in emergency mode. One man – identified as an Atlanta resident – was...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Here are some Christmas toy giveaways in the Memphis area this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
localmemphis.com
Gun ownership among Black women rising amid Memphis crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another violent weekend in Memphis with more than a dozen people shot since Friday night. Now a new report finds after several years of increasing violent crime, gun ownership among African-Americans spiked by 58% between 2019 and 2020. In fact, last year, Black women...
Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
orangeandbluepress.com
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
actionnews5.com
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
localmemphis.com
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
localmemphis.com
Professional running back, Southaven native Christian Saulsberry killed Saturday morning
WALLS, Miss — Running back for the professional Edmonton Elks Canadian football team and Southaven native Christian Saulsberry was shot early Saturday morning and did not survive the ride to the hospital, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office. The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and leg while...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
Homicide is leading cause of death for kids, data shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alarming trend: the number of kids and teens being killed. A new study shows the number of homicides for kids and teens continues to grow. This comes after the death of two teens who were gunned down while riding in a car in the Hickory Hill area this weekend.
Midtown Apartment remains without hot water and heat, tenants say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown apartment complex remains without hot water and heat as we head into single-digit weather these next few days. The Venue Apartments off Central Avenue was once full of more than 250 residents, and some are being forced to move out. One resident said she...
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
Management blames temporary boiler after residents at Memphis apartments complain of no hot water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South management company responded after residents at an apartment community in the Medical District said they’ve been going without hot water during the cold winter months. Tenants at Memphis Towers said they signed a petition to management demanding hot water for the building by...
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers prove to be ‘bad luck’ for Billikens in comeback win
Trailing by six points at halftime against three-win Saint Louis, University of Memphis head coach Katrina Merriweather recognized that the defense had to improve for the Tigers to pull out the victory. When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard reflected that Merriweather got the second-half performance she wanted to see...
