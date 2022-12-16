Read full article on original website
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Joann Wood: Leicester fraudster jailed after cancer lie
A woman who faked a cancer diagnosis and claimed her mother had died in order to dupe nearly £15,000 from her victims has been jailed. Joann Wood, 66, of Marwell Close, Leicester, admitted seven counts of fraud and was jailed for three years at Leicester Crown Court. Wood targeted...
