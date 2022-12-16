Read full article on original website
Local pilots help spread holiday cheer for kids in 'Operation Toy Drop'
A group of Triangle pilots volunteered their time and small planes to spread holiday cheer and honor veterans across North Carolina.
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
cbs17
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Central NC residents chime in
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our chances to have snow on the ground this year in central North Carolina are pretty much non-existent now, but we still wanted to ask people, in your perfect, ideal world, would you, or wouldn’t you, want a white Christmas?. “I think everybody wants...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
WBTV
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “I just don’t want my son to end up in a landfill or something, you know. So we just want to...
WBTV
Owner surrenders suspended at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Because of overcrowding, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is halting owner surrenders. The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. “On a day that we are happy to...
WBTV
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bench on the sidewalk in downtown Salisbury took on special significance today. The City unveiled a plaque permanently naming the spot as “Joe’s Bench,” in honor of a well-known street artist who used the bench as a studio, and to hold court with anyone who passed by.
WRAL
Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh
Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills. Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
WBTV
Push to find missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl continues
Medical team honored for saving life of Scotland County athlete Parker Byrd after boating accident
Parker Byrd nearly died after having his leg ruptured in a boat propeller while tubing in July.
WBTV
New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway event in west Charlotte Saturday
CHARLOTTE — A local non profit is handing out free over-the-counter medicine Saturday morning in west Charlotte. NC MedAssist is hosting a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, near West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway. The giveaway is open to...
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
WBTV
Search for missing 11-year-old girl expands to Lake Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - As investigators desperately try to find 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, the stepfather appeared before a judge Monday in Mecklenburg County. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help in the case late last week. The National Center for Missing...
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
WBTV
Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court
We might not have a white Christmas, but we'll definitely have a cold one!. Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote...
WBTV
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
