Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO