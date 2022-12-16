ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh

Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills. Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Push to find missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl continues

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
SALISBURY, NC
The L3 Brand

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Search for missing 11-year-old girl expands to Lake Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - As investigators desperately try to find 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, the stepfather appeared before a judge Monday in Mecklenburg County. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help in the case late last week. The National Center for Missing...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court

We might not have a white Christmas, but we'll definitely have a cold one!. Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
UNION COUNTY, NC

