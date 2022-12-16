Read full article on original website
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
cw39.com
Texas-themed holiday gifts to enjoy this season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love. There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season.
texasbreaking.com
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
cw39.com
Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
cw39.com
Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
cw39.com
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Beaumont
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
MySanAntonio
BOGO Alert! $9.2M Houston Estate Comes With a Rolls-Royce That May Have Been Shaq's
Attention, luxury home and auto enthusiasts: Here's a package deal that'll have you revved up. The owner of a custom-built, 10,050-square-foot estate is now offering an added incentive to lay out $9,250,000 for the sprawling Houston home. Included in the sale is a 2004 Salamanca Blue Rolls-Royce Phantom that's reported...
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
fox26houston.com
Safety tips as Houston prepares for colder than normal temperatures
HOUSTON - While cold weather in December is usually expected, Houston residents should expect colder than usual temperatures. The temps are expected to drop later this week and into Christmas weekend, and while energy officials say they are prepared, are still encouraging residents to be prepared and stay safe. "Because...
Cold weather supplies selling out around Houston before arctic front
Many Houstonians are traumatized from Texas' 2021 freeze and question the state's ability to supply enough energy ahead of this weekend, even though ERCOT insists they're prepared.
cw39.com
9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
KHOU
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
cw39.com
‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. Creating a statue out of hay has become an annual tradition for the Bays Family Beef, located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia. This year, their Doll-hay statue stands tall with a microphone ready to sing.
