cw39.com

Texas-themed holiday gifts to enjoy this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love. There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
cw39.com

Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Safety tips as Houston prepares for colder than normal temperatures

HOUSTON - While cold weather in December is usually expected, Houston residents should expect colder than usual temperatures. The temps are expected to drop later this week and into Christmas weekend, and while energy officials say they are prepared, are still encouraging residents to be prepared and stay safe. "Because...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday

Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday

The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. Creating a statue out of hay has become an annual tradition for the Bays Family Beef, located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia. This year, their Doll-hay statue stands tall with a microphone ready to sing.
VIRGINIA STATE

