ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio, WI

Recall issued for several Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe pork products

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KgLk_0jkw8fq400

RIO, Wis. — Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe is issuing a voluntary recall of a number of its packaged pork products that are sold in retail stores and farmers markets, as well as wholesale.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Class I recall includes the following items, all of which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293:

  • Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages
  • Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages
  • Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages
  • Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop
  • Smoked Pork Chops
  • Smoked Ham Steak
  • Smoked Pork Hock

The affected products were sold at Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Vindicator Brand in Loganville, and Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua.

The recall was made after a routine inspection by state inspectors, who found evidence that the affected products may have been adulterated. According to the USDA, a Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause “serious adverse health consequences.”

As of now, state officials say no illnesses have been reported as a result of eating the products, but anyone with symptoms of a foodborne illness should call their doctor. If you bought any of the listed products, you should throw them away.

This is the second large-scale recall issued by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in the last few months. In October, the company issued a Class I recall for nearly 20 products after wheat and soy — considered major food allergens — were not declared on the products’ labels.

RELATED: Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe recalls beef strips, 18 other products

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

WI Senators Baldwin, Johnson argue FDA ‘healthy’ definition would harm cranberry products

(WKBT)- Wisconsin’s representatives in the U.S. Senate are joining a bipartisan effort to defend one of Wisconsin’s defining products, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D) co-wrote a letter with other federal lawmakers to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to exempt dried cranberry products from the administration’s proposed definition of healthy fruit...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic Health System nurses virtually walkthrough unfinished hospital

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System are stepping into the future. On Monday, they walked through the new La Crosse hospital virtually. Staff toured patient rooms and labor and delivery rooms. Mayo Clinic has used virtual technology before, but not to this degree. Unlike traditional hospital construction planning, nurses are able to get hands-on experience early...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Fire destroys Amish home in rural Vernon co.

TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. (WKBT) – An Amish home was destroyed by fire on Monday night. An Amish elder asked News 8 Now not to shoot footage of the fire. We honored their request, which is why you only see footage of firefighters. Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Mike Hanson said winter weather causes several problems. It took longer than normal for...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Riverfest group honors Linda Lyche by ringing bells for the Salvation Army of La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in the final stretch. And La Crosse’s Riverfest group is pushing the fundraiser over the finish line. Riverfest Commodores and their First Mates rang bells Friday at the Festival Foods locations in La Crosse and Onalaska. The group worked with an anonymous donor to match donations of up to...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Altra Federal Credit Union awards $10,000 to Evergreen Elementary PTO

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Altra Federal Credit Union is helping community members ‘live their best life.’ Employees nominate organizations for the Best Life Community Awards. Some local winners including Freedom Honor Flight, Cappella Performing Arts Center, and 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection received $1500 in donation funds. The community got involved with nominations too. By popular vote, Evergreen Elementary PTO in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor High School athletes drop off toy donations for kids at Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Bangor student-athletes spent part of their Friday making the season bright for kids in Mayo Clinic Health System. The B-Club does this every year. Students hold raffles and collect donations during school events and games. They use the money raised to go shopping for toys to give to hospitalized kids. “It allows them to be...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three named Iverson Freking Award winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Three community members are honored for giving their time. The Bethany St. Joseph, Iverson Freking Awards, recognize people who work towards acceptance and openness, as well as people who reflect a positive commitment to Coulee Region communities. This year’s award winners are Sue and Marc Shultz and Friar Conrad Targonski. The Schultzs are active in their...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

English Lutheran Church recreates ancient Bethlehem

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Christmas is just a week away and one area church is taking people to where it all began. A cast and crew of over 300 people from the English Lutheran Church in La Crosse recreated ancient Bethlehem over the weekend. Visitors experienced the city in real-time, tasting food, hearing ancient music, and even seeing some live...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy