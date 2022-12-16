ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Where to eat on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Northern Colorado

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

Ready to fill your plate this festive season? Several Northern Colorado restaurants are staying open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a handful planning some special menus.

Take your pick from a fancy Christmas brunch to a feast of seven fishes. Here are some seasons eatings to dig into this Christmas:

Special holiday dinners in Northern Colorado

Christmas brunch and dinner at The Emporium

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Dec. 25

Where: The Emporium: An American Brasserie, 378 Walnut St., Fort Collins

Looking to start your Christmas off with a fancy brunch? Or maybe you want to wind it down with dinner instead. Either way, The Emporium has you covered. The Old Town eatery is open Christmas Day for a brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a prix fixe Christmas dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Its special four-course dinner — boasting everything from squash bisque to stuffed trout — costs $65 per person. Make a reservation online at opentable.com.

The Feast of Seven Fishes

When: Dec. 24

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 123 College Ave., Suite 104, Fort Collins

Whether you have a big Italian family or not, celebrate the Italian Christmas tradition of The Feast of Seven Fishes with Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar in Fort Collins. The seafood eatery is once again dishing up a prix fixe five-course menu featuring seven different fish — from stuffed charred calamari to grilled branzino. The Christmas Eve meal costs $85 per person, though Jax's regular dinner menu will also be available. Make a reservation online at opentable.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MLQJ_0jkw8exL00

Dishing up Ukrainian tradition: From Kyiv to Colorado, Ukrainian cooking instructor warms Fort Collins kitchens

Christmas Family Dinner at The Stanley

When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25

Where: Stanley Hotel, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

Make a trip to picturesque Estes Park this Christmas for the annual Christmas family dinner at its storied Stanley Hotel. The hotel's restaurant, Cascades, boasts a three-course dinner, with your choice of tasty options like a roasted cauliflower and almond soup, a lamb duo, citrus-roasted seabass, lemon ricotta cheesecake and more. The dinner costs $95 (not including tax or gratuity) for adults and $30 (not including tax or gratuity) for children 6 to 12 years old. Kids 5 years old and younger eat free. To make a reservation with Cascades staff, call 970-577-4076.

Holiday dinner at Papa's Table

When: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 25

Where: Papa's Table, 3728 Cleveland Ave., Wellington

Take your pick from some special holiday offerings at Papa's Table. The Wellington restaurant is serving up a choice of homemade soup or salad and entrees like roast prime rib, veal marsala, sole à la oscar, seafood lasagna, chicken piccata, and an asparagus and mushroom risotto. The eatery's regular Italian menu will not be available Christmas Day. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 970-568-4139 and speaking with a restaurant employee.

After nearly 2-year COVID closure Anheuser-Busch to keep Fort Collins biergarten and tour center closed

Other Northern Colorado restaurants open Christmas Day

Alley Cat Cafe, 120 W. Laurel St.; open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bawarchi Biryani Point , 1611 S. College Ave.; open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chopstickers , 1335 W. Elizabeth St., Suite 135; open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Crossroads Tavern & Grille , 4455 Fairgrounds Ave., Windsor; open 4 to 9:30 or 10 p.m.

Denny’s , 420 Centro Way; open until 2 p.m.

East Moon Asian Bistro , 1624 S. Lemay Ave; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Emporium Sports Bar , 925 S. Taft Hill; open 1-8 p.m.

Ever Open Cafe , 1422 N. College Ave.; open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse , 1051 W. Horsetooth Road; open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at hibachifoco.com or by calling 970-377-0812.

IHOP , 1502 Oakridge Drive; closes at 10 p.m.

Lulu Asian Bistro , 117 S. College Ave.; open 11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Masa Hibachi , 2400 E. Harmony Road; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mount Everest Cafe , 1113 W. Drake Road; open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Petra Grill , 1335 W. Elizabeth St.; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tony's Bar and Rooftop , 224 S. College Ave.; open 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Waffle House , 3850 E. Mulberry St.; open 24 hours

Did I miss a restaurant? Email it to erinudell@coloradoan.com for consideration.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Where to eat on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Northern Colorado

