Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
'Thank God cheers came': Allen avoids coach's wrath with end-of-half touchdown pass
With 8 seconds left in the first half Saturday night, Josh Allen didn't follow the plan. The plan was to get two plays in before half. Instead, Allen took up all the time and the clock went to 0:00. The good news for the Bills was he threw a touchdown...
13 WHAM
Bills rally, clinch playoff spot with crucial win against the Dolphins
Orchard Park, N.Y. — After suffering a heartbreaking loss through the scorching Miami heat in Week 3, the Bills pulled out a pivotal late-season win against the Dolphins Saturday night. It was a back-and-forth affair through the winter wonderland in Buffalo, but Bills Mafia is driving home with another...
13 WHAM
Dashing through the snow, Allen lifts Bills over Dolphins
Make no mistake, it was tense. You could see the emotion on Sean McDermott's face and relief from the entire team, as a field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired gave the Bills a 32-29 win against the Dolphins on a snowy Saturday night in Orchard Park. The Bills...
13 WHAM
Josh Allen shares special moment with young fan before big win
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan prior to Saturday's game against the Dolphins. Super fan Abbie just recently found out she is in remission. She and her family brought two stuffed bears down to the field — a "Josh...
Comments / 0