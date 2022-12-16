ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

13 WHAM

Bills rally, clinch playoff spot with crucial win against the Dolphins

Orchard Park, N.Y. — After suffering a heartbreaking loss through the scorching Miami heat in Week 3, the Bills pulled out a pivotal late-season win against the Dolphins Saturday night. It was a back-and-forth affair through the winter wonderland in Buffalo, but Bills Mafia is driving home with another...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Dashing through the snow, Allen lifts Bills over Dolphins

Make no mistake, it was tense. You could see the emotion on Sean McDermott's face and relief from the entire team, as a field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired gave the Bills a 32-29 win against the Dolphins on a snowy Saturday night in Orchard Park. The Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Josh Allen shares special moment with young fan before big win

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan prior to Saturday's game against the Dolphins. Super fan Abbie just recently found out she is in remission. She and her family brought two stuffed bears down to the field — a "Josh...
BUFFALO, NY

