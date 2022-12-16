ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Knights lose Chip Lindsey to UNC

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUqta_0jkw8N9600

The Impact of UCF OC Chip Lindsey Going to UNC

Coaching staffs change quickly within the college football world. That’s the case for any given program, the UCF Knights included.

With quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey taking his talents to Chapel Hill and coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels, there’s verifiable proof. Just look at his Twitter timeline and see the quick switch.

On Dec. 13, just three days ago, Lindsey retweeted a post about a player that he is going to coach for the Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary . Just two days later, he posted a new profile picture on Twitter with a UNC background and no definitive information about why left UCF.

That’s college football. Here today, gone two days later. One cannot blame Lindsey for wanting to work with elite college quarterback Drake Maye . He’s special. It’s just how fast Lindsey is leaving the Knights that’s shocking. He did do a good job during his one season in Orlando.

UCF is currently the No. 8 rushing team in the country, as well as the No. 11 total offense in college football. Lindsey certainly deserves credit for helping the Knights reach those levels of offensive productivity.

As for the immediate future of the Knights, Lindsey’s departure is not going to impact UCF at this juncture of the season. Head coach Gus Malzahn is the play caller and he knows his quarterback situation well. That said, after the Military Bowl versus Duke, he will need to finalize plans for a new coach to replace Lindsey.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

