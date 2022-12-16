Denver weather: Sunny high near 34, snow continues in mountains Friday

Photo Credit: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (iStock). RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

Northern Colorado is in for another round of snow in the mountains and wind in the plains, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Denver is expected to see a relatively mild day.

Friday's high in Denver could hover near 34, with some wind around 6-14 mph or up to 23 mph.

To the west, higher terrain could see some more light snow accumulation, making for slick conditions if traveling through mountain passes. Winds up to 45-55 mph are expected to continue across the eastern plains, causing potential patchy blowing snow in some areas.

The NWS also released some snow accumulation totals from the blizzard that paralyzed the northeastern plains earlier this week. Much of the area saw 4-6 inches, while areas along the Interstate 70 corridor reached around 6 inches to a foot of snow. High wind speeds up to 60 mph pushed snow into banks up to 12 feet in some areas, the NWS said.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 6-14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.