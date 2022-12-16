ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

ifiberone.com

Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County

MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver bit by Grant County K9 after pursuit early Monday morning

MATTAWA — A driver who reportedly led deputies on a pursuit early Monday morning was bit by a Grant County K9 after he was found hiding behind some bushes. At about 1:30 a.m., a vehicle on Road T.5 reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The deputy had to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Peralez is due in court this week

HERMISTON – Manuel Adam Peralez Jr. of Walla Walla is due in Judge Dan Hill’s courtroom Friday for a proof is evident, presumption is strong hearing. Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he will present evidence in the case for what amounts to a bail hearing for the defendant.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
YAKIMA, WA

