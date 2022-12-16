Read full article on original website
Stitch Witches 4H work with Elves on a Mission to buy gifts for foster kids
UNION COUNTY – Five young ladies with the Stitch Witches 4H Club in Union County recently worked to help in foster care in our community. Through a group called Elves on Mission, Karly Burgess, Karlee Patterson, Whitley Gundersen, Aubrey Bisenius and Jill Moran took some time and money to the Island City Wal-Mart and purchases gifts for foster kids.
New Sharing Pantry in Halfway Oregon
HALFWAY, OR – (Information from the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition) The Baker County Safe Communities Coalition has announced that another sharing pantry has been set up. The newest pantry is located in Halfway, Oregon in Heritage Square Park near City Hall. Students from Pine Eagle Charter School, specifically from Ag/FFA teacher Joe Denig’s Building Trades Class, designed, constructed and installed the pantry. Items can now be donated at any time. For any questions or concerns, contact Salli Hysell and Halfway City Hall.
Multi Use Academic Center and Other Updates from the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – The school board for the La Grande School District (LGSD) recently convened. A number of projects and changes, both big and small, are in development. Notably, the new Mullite Use Athletic Academic Center for the La Grande Middle School has had its final design approved by the board.
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20
Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
Injured Owl Rescued by Oregon State Police Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On December 16, 2022, The Oregon State Police received a call regarding an owl in distress. The owl was approximately 30 feet up in a tree and entangled in fishing line. The fishing line was wrapped around the owl’s left wing causing it to dangle from a tree limb. The Oregon State Police contacted the Huntington Fire Department and they responded with ladders to remove the owl from the tree. The Oregon State Police transported the owl to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Baker City, Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will transport the owl to a wildlife rehab center to treat its injuries.
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday
News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
Man rescued from residential structure fire
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters rescued a man early Saturday morning from a residential structure fire on the 900 block of West Chestnut Street. Medics transported the man to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for further care. No further details on the man’s condition or injuries were released. The...
Elgin FFA Continuing a Legacy of Agriculture at FFA Nationals
ELGIN – The FFA has a long and storied history that continues to evolve to this day. Chapters from every size and every state are constantly forging their own legacies of agricultural, vocational and leadership prowess. For some, this may involve a focus in a specific field of study while others may boast about a roster of members that have gone on to do great things. As with all skills and knowledge built up by FFA members over the years, however, these chapter histories and member achievements are best showcased at FFA National Convention. Continuing the coverage of Eastern Oregon’s various Chapters experiences at Nationals is the Elgin Chapter.
McDonald awaits another trial date
PENDLETON – Jonathan Lee McDonald’s case is still without a trial date. The 34-year-old Milton-Freewater man has been jailed since Jan. 19, 2020, charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of murder in the death of George Martin on Jan. 3, 2020.
End of Year City Council Updates from Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Original Information from the Baker City Newsletter) The City Council met for the last time in 2022. The Council appointed former Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mayor Kerry McQuisten. Mayor McQuisten has moved out of Baker City and can no longer serve on City Council. The City Council will appoint a replacement for Shane Alderson after the new year. Councilor Alderson will occupy his new seat as a County Commissioner in January. If you are interested in serving on the City Council as a replacement appointment for Shane Alderson, contact Dallas Brockett at cityrecorder@bakercity.gov.
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Conducted Seven Investigations in Four Months
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Within the last four months, the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team (BCNET) has concluded multiple narcotic investigations. The investigations all stemmed from Baker City and were initiated by BCNET. On September 26th, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at...
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Peralez is due in court this week
HERMISTON – Manuel Adam Peralez Jr. of Walla Walla is due in Judge Dan Hill’s courtroom Friday for a proof is evident, presumption is strong hearing. Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he will present evidence in the case for what amounts to a bail hearing for the defendant.
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
