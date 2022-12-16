With help from Lee Hudson, Daniel Lippman and Alexander Ward. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Legislation to help Afghans evacuated from Kabul last year become permanent legal U.S. residents was excluded from the omnibus spending bill released early this morning — a blow to veterans’ groups that pushed for the measure, not to mention the Afghans whose future in America is hazy at best.

2 HOURS AGO