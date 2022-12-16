Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Ukraine’s president could visit US tomorrow to address Congress – follow live
Multiple news outlets are reporting on efforts to bring Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington on WednesdayHouse committee convenes to vote on releasing Trump’s tax returnsSign up to receive First Thing – our daily briefing by email
The Afghans the omnibus forgot
With help from Lee Hudson, Daniel Lippman and Alexander Ward. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Legislation to help Afghans evacuated from Kabul last year become permanent legal U.S. residents was excluded from the omnibus spending bill released early this morning — a blow to veterans’ groups that pushed for the measure, not to mention the Afghans whose future in America is hazy at best.
Retiring free traders lament protectionist turn on Capitol Hill
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. — With only a few days left in the session, retiring free trade lawmakers are lamenting the coming protectionist turn in Congress and begging the Biden administration to change course from its first two years.
An FTX pox on both houses
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit....
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said threats against lawmakers are up a staggering 400 percent in the last six years.
He told a Senate panel there have been 9,000 threats in the last year alone. What happened: U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger reiterated on Monday that his department needs further resources to address an unprecedented wave of threats against sitting lawmakers, even as he said it's "on track" to fully reopen the Capitol complex to the general public.
Digging into Sen. Rosen’s NDAA wins
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As Congress awaits President JOE BIDEN’s signature on the sprawling $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act, NatSec Daily checked in with Sen. JACKY ROSEN (D-Nev.), about the several big wins she racked up with the bill.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll
Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he doubted the reliability of a Twitter poll in which a majority of votes said he should step down as a CEO of the company. But polling company HarrisX on Tuesday tweeted out their own poll of Twitter users, in which 61 percent of respondents voted to keep Musk as CEO. "Interesting.
Does software piracy undermine Kyiv’s security?
— A recent supply chain intrusion in Ukraine highlights an underappreciated element of Kiev's IT landscape, one that might be complicating its defenses. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning Cybersecurity! Greek food Friday, holiday party Saturday and epic World Cup final Sunday. That’s what you call a perfect weekend.
Who will get reparations first?
With help from Brakkton Booker, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala, Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What’s up, Recasters! I’m filling in for Brakkton today, and we’ve got a lot to unpack. The Jan. 6 committee refers four criminal charges against Donald Trump to the DOJ, the Supreme Court delays the lifting of Title 42 and lawmakers avoid a government shutdown with a massive spending bill. But today, we’re talking reparations. Let’s get into it.
Between the lines of last week's NLRB decisions
TEA (LEAF) TIME: For several weeks, Shift has said that the five members of the National Labor Relations Board would rev their engines as Republican appointee John Ring’s term comes to an end. They certainly delivered, issuing a daily drumbeat of 3-2 decisions to closely watched cases. These rulings...
Hoping for the best, planning for the worst
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Is the Covid border policy on its last legs?
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. DIVISIVE COVID-19 BORDER POLICY COULD END THIS WEEK ... OR NOT — The imminent expiration of a controversial Trump-era border policy Wednesday after several protracted legal battles has prompted fresh concerns over a surge of arrivals at the southern border and a new wave of criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies from both sides of the aisle, POLITICO’s Olivia Olander reports.
Tense waiting game in NYC after Supreme Court rules on asylum seekers
It comes as New York City is still trying to figure out how to fix a system that is already bursting at its seams.
Investigation of Musk’s Neuralink targets federal oversight of animal testing
Sources tell Reuters law enforcement authorities are concerned about USDA’s record on animal welfare violations
