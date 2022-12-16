ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

The Afghans the omnibus forgot

The Afghans the omnibus forgot

With help from Lee Hudson, Daniel Lippman and Alexander Ward. Legislation to help Afghans evacuated from Kabul last year become permanent legal U.S. residents was excluded from the omnibus spending bill released early this morning — a blow to veterans' groups that pushed for the measure, not to mention the Afghans whose future in America is hazy at best.
POLITICO

Retiring free traders lament protectionist turn on Capitol Hill

Retiring free traders lament protectionist turn on Capitol Hill

With only a few days left in the session, retiring free trade lawmakers are lamenting the coming protectionist turn in Congress and begging the Biden administration to change course from its first two years.
POLITICO

An FTX pox on both houses

An FTX pox on both houses
POLITICO

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said threats against lawmakers are up a staggering 400 percent in the last six years.

He told a Senate panel there have been 9,000 threats in the last year alone. What happened: U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger reiterated on Monday that his department needs further resources to address an unprecedented wave of threats against sitting lawmakers, even as he said it's "on track" to fully reopen the Capitol complex to the general public.
POLITICO

Digging into Sen. Rosen’s NDAA wins

Digging into Sen. Rosen's NDAA wins

As Congress awaits President JOE BIDEN's signature on the sprawling $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act, NatSec Daily checked in with Sen. JACKY ROSEN (D-Nev.), about the several big wins she racked up with the bill.
AFP

Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he doubted the reliability of a Twitter poll in which a majority of votes said he should step down as a CEO of the company. But polling company HarrisX on Tuesday tweeted out their own poll of Twitter users, in which 61 percent of respondents voted to keep Musk as CEO. "Interesting.
POLITICO

Does software piracy undermine Kyiv’s security?

Does software piracy undermine Kyiv's security?

A recent supply chain intrusion in Ukraine highlights an underappreciated element of Kiev's IT landscape, one that might be complicating its defenses.
POLITICO

Who will get reparations first?

Who will get reparations first?

With help from Brakkton Booker, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala, Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What's up, Recasters! I'm filling in for Brakkton today, and we've got a lot to unpack. The Jan. 6 committee refers four criminal charges against Donald Trump to the DOJ, the Supreme Court delays the lifting of Title 42 and lawmakers avoid a government shutdown with a massive spending bill. But today, we're talking reparations. Let's get into it.
POLITICO

Between the lines of last week's NLRB decisions

TEA (LEAF) TIME: For several weeks, Shift has said that the five members of the National Labor Relations Board would rev their engines as Republican appointee John Ring’s term comes to an end. They certainly delivered, issuing a daily drumbeat of 3-2 decisions to closely watched cases. These rulings...
POLITICO

Hoping for the best, planning for the worst

Hoping for the best, planning for the worst
POLITICO

Is the Covid border policy on its last legs?

Is the Covid border policy on its last legs?

The imminent expiration of a controversial Trump-era border policy Wednesday after several protracted legal battles has prompted fresh concerns over a surge of arrivals at the southern border and a new wave of criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies from both sides of the aisle, POLITICO's Olivia Olander reports.
