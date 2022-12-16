ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton

EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
PENDLETON, OR
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20

Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
PRESCOTT, WA
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
PENDLETON, OR
Stitch Witches 4H work with Elves on a Mission to buy gifts for foster kids

UNION COUNTY – Five young ladies with the Stitch Witches 4H Club in Union County recently worked to help in foster care in our community. Through a group called Elves on Mission, Karly Burgess, Karlee Patterson, Whitley Gundersen, Aubrey Bisenius and Jill Moran took some time and money to the Island City Wal-Mart and purchases gifts for foster kids.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday

News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
PENDLETON, OR
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Peralez is due in court this week

HERMISTON – Manuel Adam Peralez Jr. of Walla Walla is due in Judge Dan Hill’s courtroom Friday for a proof is evident, presumption is strong hearing. Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he will present evidence in the case for what amounts to a bail hearing for the defendant.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Elgin FFA Continuing a Legacy of Agriculture at FFA Nationals

ELGIN – The FFA has a long and storied history that continues to evolve to this day. Chapters from every size and every state are constantly forging their own legacies of agricultural, vocational and leadership prowess. For some, this may involve a focus in a specific field of study while others may boast about a roster of members that have gone on to do great things. As with all skills and knowledge built up by FFA members over the years, however, these chapter histories and member achievements are best showcased at FFA National Convention. Continuing the coverage of Eastern Oregon’s various Chapters experiences at Nationals is the Elgin Chapter.
ELGIN, OR
The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants in the ‘Ugliest’ City in Oregon

Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
HERMISTON, OR
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
McDonald awaits another trial date

PENDLETON – Jonathan Lee McDonald’s case is still without a trial date. The 34-year-old Milton-Freewater man has been jailed since Jan. 19, 2020, charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of murder in the death of George Martin on Jan. 3, 2020.
PENDLETON, OR

