Reddit Roasts ‘Brat’ Mom Who Asked Collector Cousin to Give Away Her Squishmallows to 7-Year-Old Daughter
Squishmallows are said to "fill hearts with love and affection." However, one woman realized her family might have some toxic traits after her plush toy collection sparked a dispute between her and her cousin. On Reddit, a 24-year-old woman who collects Squishmallows — which is a popular line of cute,...
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Man Dies of Heart Attack While Watching ‘Avatar 2′
In India, a man died of a heart attack while watching James Cameron's new film, Avatar: The Way of Water. According to The Hindustan Times, Lakshmireddy Srinu collapsed inside a movie theater while watching the three-hour-long film with his younger brother. He died on the scene. Srinu is survived by...
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report
Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
Neighbor Compliments Family’s Christmas Lights in Heartwarming Viral Ring Camera Footage
Holiday decorations don't only spark joy for the families who deck their halls. Neighbors also benefit from the season of twinkling lights. On TikTok, a video of a neighbor's earnest compliments for a family's outdoor Christmas lights display is warming our hearts this holiday season. In the viral video shared...
Ellen DeGeneres ‘Heartbroken’ About Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Read Her Statement
Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to the death of her friend and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a tweet shared Wednesday (Dec. 14), DeGeneres shared a photo of her hugging Boss, along with a message about the late performer. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light....
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
