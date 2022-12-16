Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)
I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Most LOVED and HATED Christmas Songs In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD
It's almost Christmas and Christmas music is everywhere. What are the MOST LOVED and HATED holiday songs in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. You know that smiley feeling you get when your favorite Christmas song comes on the radio? Yeah...that one!. You know that sour feeling you get when the...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
spmetrowire.com
Developing: Heavy police presence at Patch & Minnesota
This is a developing situation and information can change quickly before it is confirmed. Readers should rely on reputable sources, and not social med...
Furnaces will be working hard this cold snap; here's how you can keep yours running smoothly
MAPLE GROVE, Minn — Furnace technicians say the colder it gets, the harder our furnaces have to work to keep our homes warm. This is the time when a lot of the smaller issues in your furnace can turn into big problems. "Usually what will happen is you'll notice...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
minnesota100.com
Minnesota Families Calling For Sentencing Reform Rally Outside Governor’s Residence
(St. Paul, MN) — A group of Minnesota families is calling for prison sentencing reforms. Families of people serving long prison sentences rallied outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul yesterday. The group is hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of those who are incarcerated and their families. The founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-Sentenced Family Council says the families are asking for quicker reviews of long sentences and possible wrongful convictions.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
