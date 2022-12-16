ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
minnesota100.com

Minnesota Families Calling For Sentencing Reform Rally Outside Governor’s Residence

(St. Paul, MN) — A group of Minnesota families is calling for prison sentencing reforms. Families of people serving long prison sentences rallied outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul yesterday. The group is hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of those who are incarcerated and their families. The founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-Sentenced Family Council says the families are asking for quicker reviews of long sentences and possible wrongful convictions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

