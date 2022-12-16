Read full article on original website
NW Prepper
4d ago
That’s because they’re being run by Democratic Leftists in collusion with Fauci and his Chinese handlers.
POLITICO
Is the Covid border policy on its last legs?
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. DIVISIVE COVID-19 BORDER POLICY COULD END THIS WEEK ... OR NOT — The imminent expiration of a controversial Trump-era border policy Wednesday after several protracted legal battles has prompted fresh concerns over a surge of arrivals at the southern border and a new wave of criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies from both sides of the aisle, POLITICO’s Olivia Olander reports.
Don’t Look Now, But the Culture War Is Turning Back to COVID
Elon Musk said “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.” Ron DeSantis is targeting COVID vaccine makers. Pandemic politics are making a comeback.
POLITICO
Beijing facing a 2-million-death mess
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. GLOBAL BIODIVERSITY DEAL SEALED: Negotiators in Montreal this morning closed a new agreement on halting biodiversity loss by 2030. POLITICO’s Louise Guillot reports on the compromise deal put on the table by China, which led the U.N. conference, including...
POLITICO
Does software piracy undermine Kyiv’s security?
— A recent supply chain intrusion in Ukraine highlights an underappreciated element of Kiev's IT landscape, one that might be complicating its defenses. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning Cybersecurity! Greek food Friday, holiday party Saturday and epic World Cup final Sunday. That’s what you call a perfect weekend.
POLITICO
Digging into Sen. Rosen’s NDAA wins
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As Congress awaits President JOE BIDEN’s signature on the sprawling $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act, NatSec Daily checked in with Sen. JACKY ROSEN (D-Nev.), about the several big wins she racked up with the bill.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature
The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
Censor or else: Democratic lawmakers warn Facebook not to ‘backslide’ on censorship
Some of the greatest advocates of censorship in Congress are specifically warning Facebook not to follow Twitter in restoring free speech to its platform.
Chuck Todd: Democrats might have ‘false sense of security’
Democrats are acting like they won the midterms, but they lost the House and the popular vote in 2022, Chuck Todd says on Meet the Press. Dec. 18, 2022.
It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too
Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obamacare.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate. To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...
MSNBC
The rapid rise and rapid fall of a bipartisan immigration deal
For advocates of immigration reform, there was unexpectedly good news two weeks ago. With time running out in Congress’ lame-duck sessions, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina started circulating a “draft framework” on a bipartisan agreement. It wasn’t perfect,...
