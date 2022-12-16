ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

POLITICO

Is the Covid border policy on its last legs?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. DIVISIVE COVID-19 BORDER POLICY COULD END THIS WEEK ... OR NOT — The imminent expiration of a controversial Trump-era border policy Wednesday after several protracted legal battles has prompted fresh concerns over a surge of arrivals at the southern border and a new wave of criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies from both sides of the aisle, POLITICO’s Olivia Olander reports.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Beijing facing a 2-million-death mess

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. GLOBAL BIODIVERSITY DEAL SEALED: Negotiators in Montreal this morning closed a new agreement on halting biodiversity loss by 2030. POLITICO’s Louise Guillot reports on the compromise deal put on the table by China, which led the U.N. conference, including...
POLITICO

Does software piracy undermine Kyiv’s security?

— A recent supply chain intrusion in Ukraine highlights an underappreciated element of Kiev's IT landscape, one that might be complicating its defenses. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning Cybersecurity! Greek food Friday, holiday party Saturday and epic World Cup final Sunday. That’s what you call a perfect weekend.
POLITICO

Digging into Sen. Rosen’s NDAA wins

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As Congress awaits President JOE BIDEN’s signature on the sprawling $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act, NatSec Daily checked in with Sen. JACKY ROSEN (D-Nev.), about the several big wins she racked up with the bill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
The Maine Writer

Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature

The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
New York Post

It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too

Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obama­care.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate.  To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...
MSNBC

The rapid rise and rapid fall of a bipartisan immigration deal

For advocates of immigration reform, there was unexpectedly good news two weeks ago. With time running out in Congress’ lame-duck sessions, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina started circulating a “draft framework” on a bipartisan agreement. It wasn’t perfect,...
ARIZONA STATE

