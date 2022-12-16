ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

How to store wrapping paper and holiday decor, according to experts

Christmas is less than a week away which means — aside from running around doing all of your last-minute shopping — it’s almost time to put away all of your festive holiday decor (even though it feels like you just brought it out). But storing things like wrapping paper or fragile pieces like ornaments can be tricky and even messy, if done improperly. That’s why Shop TODAY spoke to several organizing experts to get their professional opinion on the best way to store your favorite decor and gift wrapping necessities year after year.
TODAY.com

Christie Brinkley makes 3 light and bright cocktails for the holidays

Model, actor and business owner Christie Brinkley is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite festive cocktails for the holidays. She shows us how to make low-sugar mulled wine, bright red Christmas punch and an elderflower-scented sparkler. Bright red and full of fruit juices,...
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show

Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
TODAY.com

How to save time and money when returning holiday gifts

Online shopping has changed the way we buy — and return — items around the holidays NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on how to save time and money while sending gifts back.Dec. 19, 2022.
thecountrycook.net

Easy Christmas Bundt Cake

This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
TODAY.com

33 New Year's Eve dessert recipes to end the year on a sweet note

The New Year’s Eve appetizers have been enjoyed, the dinner has been devoured, and now, with three hours left until midnight, dessert has some pretty big shoes — well, bellies — to fill. Not to worry! As always, the countless guests who have whipped up memorable treats...
TODAY.com

TODAY anchors share their holiday hot takes

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the most hotly debated. Practically everyone has an opinion on the various traditions that come with the holiday season, from whether to go with a real or artificial Christmas tree or when to start listening to holiday music. We tasked the...
intheknow.com

Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind

This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
TODAY.com

TODAY anchors share holiday scrapbook filled with festive family pics

As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories. For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and...
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s sweet Christmas tradition

When Dylan Dreyer was growing up, her mom and dad had one house rule on Christmas morning. “My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. “It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college.”
TODAY.com

100 New Year's Instagram captions that are sure to make your grid sparkle

A new year brings new beginnings — and we could all use that right about now. Though we’ve been having a stroke of bad luck lately, there’s still something about New Year’s that inspires hope, magic and the belief in brighter days ahead. You can’t help...

