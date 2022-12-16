Christmas is less than a week away which means — aside from running around doing all of your last-minute shopping — it’s almost time to put away all of your festive holiday decor (even though it feels like you just brought it out). But storing things like wrapping paper or fragile pieces like ornaments can be tricky and even messy, if done improperly. That’s why Shop TODAY spoke to several organizing experts to get their professional opinion on the best way to store your favorite decor and gift wrapping necessities year after year.

2 HOURS AGO