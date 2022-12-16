Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
How to store wrapping paper and holiday decor, according to experts
Christmas is less than a week away which means — aside from running around doing all of your last-minute shopping — it’s almost time to put away all of your festive holiday decor (even though it feels like you just brought it out). But storing things like wrapping paper or fragile pieces like ornaments can be tricky and even messy, if done improperly. That’s why Shop TODAY spoke to several organizing experts to get their professional opinion on the best way to store your favorite decor and gift wrapping necessities year after year.
TODAY.com
Mom behind viral ‘home for the holidays’ food plan gets surprise from Hoda
It was a morning Janet El Khatib won’t soon forget. On Dec. 20, TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones welcomed the El Khatib family to join them from Dubuque, Iowa during Hoda’s Morning Boost, where she starts the day with good news and heartwarming stories.
TODAY.com
Christie Brinkley makes 3 light and bright cocktails for the holidays
Model, actor and business owner Christie Brinkley is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite festive cocktails for the holidays. She shows us how to make low-sugar mulled wine, bright red Christmas punch and an elderflower-scented sparkler. Bright red and full of fruit juices,...
TODAY.com
Last-minute holiday hacks: Make a Christmas tree cheese ball, pesto palmiers and more
What’s a holiday party without the apps? Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos stopped by TODAY to share her best hacks for whipping up festive appetizers that are guaranteed to be the first gone from your spread. If you’re hosting this year, or even just tasked with bringing a...
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show
Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
TODAY.com
Last-minute hacks and apps you can whip up in no time
TODAY contributor Alejandra Ramos shares two easy appetizers to make this season. On the menu is a cheese ball Christmas tree and pesto palmiers!Dec. 20, 2022.
Shop Bed Bath & Beyond Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $2 and Get Your Order in Time for the Holidays
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Crispy, Spicy Cauliflower Tacos with Jicama-Carrot Slaw
These plant-based cauliflower tacos bring the heat with a crispy, sticky cauliflower filling, plus cooking jicama-carrot slaw and vegan crema to balance things out.
TODAY.com
How to save time and money when returning holiday gifts
Online shopping has changed the way we buy — and return — items around the holidays NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on how to save time and money while sending gifts back.Dec. 19, 2022.
thecountrycook.net
Easy Christmas Bundt Cake
This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
TODAY.com
33 New Year's Eve dessert recipes to end the year on a sweet note
The New Year’s Eve appetizers have been enjoyed, the dinner has been devoured, and now, with three hours left until midnight, dessert has some pretty big shoes — well, bellies — to fill. Not to worry! As always, the countless guests who have whipped up memorable treats...
TODAY.com
TODAY anchors share their holiday hot takes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the most hotly debated. Practically everyone has an opinion on the various traditions that come with the holiday season, from whether to go with a real or artificial Christmas tree or when to start listening to holiday music. We tasked the...
TODAY.com
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares her low key approach to the holidays
Christine Brown isn't stressed about finding the perfect present for each of her six children this holiday season. Instead, the “Sister Wives” star is taking a more simplified approach to gift giving this year. “I don’t give gifts anymore. We do stockings,” the 50-year-old tells TODAY.com.
TODAY.com
Are you a 'kidult'? More adults are buying toys for themselves in growing trend
The toy aisle isn't just for kids any more. A rising group of "kidults," or adults who buy toys for themselves, now makes up at least 25% of toy consumers and has the industry marketing more and more products to adults looking for some nostalgia from their youth. A report...
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
TODAY.com
TODAY anchors share holiday scrapbook filled with festive family pics
As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories. For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and...
Free Simple Ways To Keep Ice Off Your Windshield
Here's some simple and cheap hacks to eliminate iced windshields in the morning. The post Free Simple Ways To Keep Ice Off Your Windshield appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s sweet Christmas tradition
When Dylan Dreyer was growing up, her mom and dad had one house rule on Christmas morning. “My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. “It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college.”
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Calvin’s 6th birthday: ‘So much love and joy and happiness’
Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers. In one post, the mother of three shared photos...
TODAY.com
100 New Year's Instagram captions that are sure to make your grid sparkle
A new year brings new beginnings — and we could all use that right about now. Though we’ve been having a stroke of bad luck lately, there’s still something about New Year’s that inspires hope, magic and the belief in brighter days ahead. You can’t help...
Comments / 0