TODAY.com

Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’

Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée. The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.
Heidi Montag introduces new son in a series of TikTok videos

Heidi Montag Pratt is feeling the Christmas spirit and sharing sweet new videos of her second son. In a series of TikTok videos, the mom of two introduced fans to baby Ryker, whom she and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed on Nov. 17. In one video, set to Mariah Carey's...
Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
Jenna Ortega reveals her viral 'Wednesday' dance was improvised

In the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has given us one of the most memorable wacky dance scenes since Elaine busted her moves out on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. And it turns out that Ortega made it all up! She didn't even use a choreographer, as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Friday.
Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit

Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner honors, defends friends of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Former “The...
Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with ‘no filter’ photo

Alyssa Milano is 50! And based on a photo she posted on Instagram Monday, she's preparing to enter her next decade with confidence and less artifice. That's because the picture is a no-makeup selfie. "This is 50," she writes in the caption. "No filter. No touching up. No make up....

