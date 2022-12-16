Read full article on original website
Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’
Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée. The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.
Eileen Davidson is mesmerized by resurfaced clip of Jenna Ortega on 'Days of Our Lives'
Throwback Thursday? Try Throwback Wednesday. Former “Days of Our Lives” star Eileen Davidson had all the feels after a nearly decade-old clip of her on the soap opera with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega made the rounds. “Right?!?! She was so good even then!” Davidson replied to...
Heidi Montag introduces new son in a series of TikTok videos
Heidi Montag Pratt is feeling the Christmas spirit and sharing sweet new videos of her second son. In a series of TikTok videos, the mom of two introduced fans to baby Ryker, whom she and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed on Nov. 17. In one video, set to Mariah Carey's...
Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news
Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
Jenna Ortega reveals her viral 'Wednesday' dance was improvised
In the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has given us one of the most memorable wacky dance scenes since Elaine busted her moves out on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. And it turns out that Ortega made it all up! She didn't even use a choreographer, as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Friday.
Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit
Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Calvin’s 6th birthday: ‘So much love and joy and happiness’
Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers. In one post, the mother of three shared photos...
Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila went live on air with some embarrassing stories about mom
Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter, 9-year-old Mila, isn't afraid to spill some embarrassing tea about her mom. While visiting the set of Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Mila quickly started to drop what Jenna referred to as "truth bombs" about the 41-year-old TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohost.
Priyanka Chopra shares festive pics featuring baby Malti in Nick Jonas’ home state
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are spending their daughter’s first-ever holiday season in Dad’s home state. On Monday, Dec. 19, Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share photos from her family’s winter vacation in New Jersey, including a couple of new glimpses of 11-month-old Malti.
‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner honors, defends friends of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Former “The...
Kate Hudson has support group with Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon to cope with their kids going to college
When it comes to supporting each other through the growing pains of parenthood, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow make the grade. In a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist, Hudson shared what it’s been like to lean on her longtime pal as they both see their kids off to college.
Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with ‘no filter’ photo
Alyssa Milano is 50! And based on a photo she posted on Instagram Monday, she's preparing to enter her next decade with confidence and less artifice. That's because the picture is a no-makeup selfie. "This is 50," she writes in the caption. "No filter. No touching up. No make up....
