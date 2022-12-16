Your browser does not support the audio element. Frank Thompson oversaw the only two state executions in the last 50 years in Oregon, the most recent in 1997. He’s been working to abolish capital punishment ever since. Former Governor John Kitzhaber placed a moratorium on the practice in 2011, which Gov. Kate Brown extended in her administration. In 2019, the legislature narrowed the crimes that are eligible for the death penalty. And last week Brown commuted the sentences of the last remaining death row inmates and ordered the dismantling of the execution chamber itself, moving Oregon closer than it’s been in decades to being a state without capital punishment. Thompson joins us to share his reflections about his experience and the direction the state is headed.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO