Read full article on original website
Pat Barnett
4d ago
exactly all Measure 110 has done is raise overdoses, petty crime and assaults period
Reply
4
Related
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
kezi.com
Oregon’s senior U.S. House Representative Peter DeFazio retires
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's the end of an era in Oregon's Fourth district. U.S. House Representative Peter DeFazio is stepping away from a position he held for more than three decades. He says one thing he always tried to do was remain transparent. "I just would always tell people how...
To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035
All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
elkhornmediagroup.com
New Sharing Pantry in Halfway Oregon
HALFWAY, OR – (Information from the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition) The Baker County Safe Communities Coalition has announced that another sharing pantry has been set up. The newest pantry is located in Halfway, Oregon in Heritage Square Park near City Hall. Students from Pine Eagle Charter School, specifically from Ag/FFA teacher Joe Denig’s Building Trades Class, designed, constructed and installed the pantry. Items can now be donated at any time. For any questions or concerns, contact Salli Hysell and Halfway City Hall.
kezi.com
Secretary of State: Oregon's community colleges have room for improvement
SALEM. Ore. -- A recent audit carried out by the Secretary of State's office shows Oregon's 17 community colleges are in need of more attention. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the research was conducted on Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), the governing body for higher education. “Education...
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
newsnationnow.com
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
New Oregon ombuds advocates for student loan borrowers
When Lane Thompson told former boss Rebekah Bassett that she’d been hired as Oregon’s first statewide student loan ombuds, Bassett knew the job would be a natural fit. Thompson worked for Bassett for six years at the Community and Shelter Assistance Corp (CASA) of Oregon, helping people save for life goals like buying a home, starting a business or going back to school. Those goals were often stymied by clients’ student debt, and Thompson sought out training to become one of few student loan counselors in the state.
kykn.com
Commission Directs ODFW Staff to Work Within Its Legal Authority to Stop Coyote Killing Contests
PORTLAND, Ore.—The Commission today directed ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue. The vote was 6-1 in support of the motion.
opb.org
Oregon moving closer to effective abolishment of the death penalty
Your browser does not support the audio element. Frank Thompson oversaw the only two state executions in the last 50 years in Oregon, the most recent in 1997. He’s been working to abolish capital punishment ever since. Former Governor John Kitzhaber placed a moratorium on the practice in 2011, which Gov. Kate Brown extended in her administration. In 2019, the legislature narrowed the crimes that are eligible for the death penalty. And last week Brown commuted the sentences of the last remaining death row inmates and ordered the dismantling of the execution chamber itself, moving Oregon closer than it’s been in decades to being a state without capital punishment. Thompson joins us to share his reflections about his experience and the direction the state is headed.
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner
Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
centraloregondaily.com
Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035
Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035.
Top angler nets $70K for reeling in pikeminnow in 2022
Catching northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers once again proved to be a lucrative pastime for anglers in 2022.
philomathnews.com
Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election
More than two-thirds of Oregon voters cast ballots in the November general election, final results certified Thursday showed. In total, 1,997,689 Oregonians returned their ballots, more voters than in any other midterm election in the state’s history. “This election was smooth and secure,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said...
philomathnews.com
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the...
Advocates seek to strengthen laws against domestic violence in Oregon's 2023 legislative session
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — In Oregon, 40% of women and 36% of men experience domestic violence, and more than half of all women in the state experience sexual assault, according to the Washington County Family Justice Center. Those numbers exceed the national average. Over the years many have worked...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Gun control bills return to Olympia
OLYMPIA – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday they will jointly request two firearms safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. One renews the call for a ban of the sale of military-style assault weapons. The legislation prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of...
Opinion: Up to $7.5 billion for Interstate Bridge replacement project? Time to rightsize for reality
Pham represents House District 46-outer Southeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation. She formerly worked as a community organizer for Oregon Just Transition Alliance, APANO, Portland Clean Energy Fund, and OPAL Bus Riders Unite. The hardest part of my job...
Comments / 2