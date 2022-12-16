Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Jenna Ortega debuts short haircut, keeping signature goth look
Jenna Ortega has quickly taken the world by storm as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." Now she's breaking the internet with a new haircut. The "Scream" star has notably played horror-related roles, and her personal style seems to mimic those characters. Unsurprisingly, her latest hairdo doesn't stray far from her signature goth look.
TODAY.com
Eileen Davidson is mesmerized by resurfaced clip of Jenna Ortega on 'Days of Our Lives'
Throwback Thursday? Try Throwback Wednesday. Former “Days of Our Lives” star Eileen Davidson had all the feels after a nearly decade-old clip of her on the soap opera with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega made the rounds. “Right?!?! She was so good even then!” Davidson replied to...
TODAY.com
Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’
Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée. The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.
TODAY.com
Jenna Ortega reveals her viral 'Wednesday' dance was improvised
In the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has given us one of the most memorable wacky dance scenes since Elaine busted her moves out on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. And it turns out that Ortega made it all up! She didn't even use a choreographer, as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Friday.
TODAY.com
'1923' premiere episode draws huge audience for Paramount
More than 7.4 million people tuned in for the first episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923,” making it Paramount's biggest premiere of the year on cable.Dec. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner honors, defends friends of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Former “The...
TODAY.com
'White Lotus' creator asked 'Survivor' castmates to make a cameo
Before he was at the helm of the year's buzziest show, "The White Lotus" creator Mike White appeared on "Survivor" Season 37 in 2018 (and Season 14 of "The Amazing Race," too). In fact, White nearly won "Survivor," coming in as runner up with Angelina Keeley. For Season Two of...
Comments / 0