The Emporia City Commission will consider establishing a Taskforce on homelessness during its 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting in the Municipal Courtroom. According to a commission action report published Monday, the Taskforce would be charged with “developing recommendations to address homelessness” within the city. Each commissioner would appoint one representative to serve on the Taskforce, and the city manager will appoint “appropriate staff” to assist. The commission would also appoint one commissioner to serve as the commission liaison.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO