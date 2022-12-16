Read full article on original website
Emporia girls wrestling takes seventh in Ladycat Classic
The Emporia High School girls wrestling team placed seventh out of over 30 teams at the Ladycat Classic hosted by Basehor-Linwood High School on Saturday. Emporia ended with 150 points, just 2.5 points behind Seaman. Dodge City won the event with a score of 371.
Emporia boys wrestling wins Emporia Winter Classic
The Emporia High School boys wrestling team edged Wamego by half a point to win the Emporia Winter Classic at Emporia High School on Saturday afternoon. Emporia finished with a score of 210.5, with Wamego ending with 210. Hutchinson finished third with 160.5.
Monique-A-Wish spreads holiday cheer to local families
For over a decade, John Scott has been making the holidays brighter for families in Emporia. On Saturday, Scott hosted the latest Monique-A-Wish Christmas party, spreading Christmas spirit and goodwill to those in need. Monique-A-Wish — a local organization founded by Scott to give the full Christmas experience to low-income...
Emporia Municipal Band celebrates Christmas with 80th annual concert
The Emporia Granada Theatre was filled with the joyful sounds of Christmas as the Emporia Municipal Band concluded its 80th season with a new director and old musical favorites Sunday afternoon. Horn player and long-time Emporia Municipal Band member Terissa Ziek said, “It’s going to be a fun concert. We’re...
UPDATE: Montana man charged with SUV 'assault'
A Montana man is accused of attacking a Lyon County man with a sport utility vehicle, then racing away at more than 100 miles per hour. Jacob Culver, 39, of Great Falls appeared in court Monday afternoon on five counts, including a felony for aggravated assault. A statement released Monday...
Team trivia night planned for EHS events
Without googling it: when did the current Emporia High School open?. That could be one of the questions EHS juniors ask in an upcoming team Trivia Night event. It will raise money for the Class of 2024 Prom, as well as festivities afterward.
UPDATE: Crash with injuries on Mechanic Street
First responders handled a collision with injuries in the downtown Emporia area Monday afternoon. Police report indicate crews were called to Second Avenue and Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved, with a woman and two juveniles reporting minor injuries. Police have not released any...
Hundreds honored at ESU winter commencement
More than 700 students received degrees this weekend during winter commencement from Emporia State University. Graduate students received degrees Friday night at White Auditorium, while undergrads were honored Saturday morning.
Emporia man named as victim in Thursday hit and run; suspect comes forward
A 50-year-old Emporia man was identified as the victim in last week’s fatal hit and run, the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez was killed Thursday when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado Police, was also located.
Granada has 'Joyful Noise' from Exile
The country-rock band famous for the song “Kiss You All Over” had a very different theme in Emporia this weekend. Exile performed a “Christmas Concert” at the Granada Theatre Saturday night. The band promoted its new album “Joyful Noise,” which includes original music by band members.
Commissioners to discuss homelessness taskforce Wednesday
The Emporia City Commission will consider establishing a Taskforce on homelessness during its 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting in the Municipal Courtroom. According to a commission action report published Monday, the Taskforce would be charged with “developing recommendations to address homelessness” within the city. Each commissioner would appoint one representative to serve on the Taskforce, and the city manager will appoint “appropriate staff” to assist. The commission would also appoint one commissioner to serve as the commission liaison.
Emporia State women’s basketball wins home opener over Northwest Missouri
After eight straight road games to begin the season, the Emporia State women’s basketball team won its first game at White Auditorium, 64-56, on Saturday night in front of 1,863 fans. “I thought our crowd was great,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It was great to be back here...
Passenger in critical condition after deadly turnpike crash
A Wetmore woman remained in critical condition Sunday after a deadly wreck on the Kansas Turnpike in central Lyon County. Anna Segenhagen, 76, was in “critical care” at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, an operator said. Her husband, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, died Friday afternoon about four miles north...
Suspect still at large in deadly hit-and-run
A man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run collision in Emporia remained at large Sunday afternoon. A reward is offered for his arrest. Police believe Angel Alvarado, 29, drove a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers claim Alvarado put...
CareArc plans children's vaccine clinic for local students
CareArc has partnered with Emporia Public Schools to host a vaccine clinic for local students after the holidays. Students that are needing to catch up on their scheduled vaccinations are invited to visit CareArc, 420 W. 15th Ave., between 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, where staff from CareArc will be on hand to offer vaccines.
