BBC
Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool
A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool. The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane. Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off but it was thought to be vandalism.
BBC
Liverpool developer fined £100k after worker crushed to death
A property developer has been fined £100,000 and a director of a building firm handed a suspended prison sentence after a labourer was crushed to death. Self-employed labourer Jakub Fischer was tasked by Thorndyke Developments Ltd to demolish a wall dividing two houses in Liverpool in 2019. He was...
BBC
Scarborough girl, 9, smashes Christmas meals fundraising target
A nine-year-old girl raising money to help provide families in need with food for their Christmas dinners has smashed her fundraising target. Lils, from Scarborough, wanted to help five families buy everything they needed for a proper Christmas dinner. But 14 families will now benefit after over £1,000 of donations...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Waterbeach: Baby found dead at waste site had been in household bin
An unidentified baby found dead at a recycling centre was likely to have been put in a household recycling bin before being transported to the site. The newborn boy, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the Ely Road centre in Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on 29 November. Cambridgeshire Police...
BBC
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
Cop15: what does the Kunming-Montreal pact mean for Australia’s land, sea and threatened species?
A once-in-a-decade agreement to halt and reverse the destruction of nature has been reached in Montreal. The Kunming-Montreal pact has been likened to the Paris agreement for climate and commits countries to a series of targets to protect and restore biodiversity. The agreement has 23 targets ranging from increasing protected...
BBC
Felixstowe: Nine-hour ambulance wait prompts family action
A woman said her brother's decision to drive their father to hospital after being told he had a nine-hour wait for an ambulance probably saved his life. Tony La-Mont, 73, from Felixstowe, was showing signs of a stroke when his wife called 999 on 14 December. The call handler said...
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
Severe flat fire in Coventry started accidentally
A severe flat fire in a five-storey block was believed to have started accidently, said the fire service. A man, in his 30s, inside the flat where the fire started managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived, said West Midlands Fire Service. "The entire flat was, however, damaged by...
BBC
Sutterton fire: Charger warning as blaze rips through home
A fire that ripped through a family home was started by an e-cigarette charger that was left plugged in. Graham Nicholls and one of his two sons were asleep in their house in Sutterton, Lincolnshire, when the fire broke out. It caused thousands of pounds of damage and Mr Nicholls...
BBC
Argyll road and railway hit by 100-tonne landslip
About 100 tonnes of boulders, trees and waterlogged soil fell on to a road and railway line during a landslip in Argyll on Monday. The debris has closed the Oban branch of the West Highland Line and initially shut a stretch of the A85. Network Rail said the landslip occurred...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle: The Sun column gets 6,000 official complaints
More than 6,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator regarding Jeremy Clarkson's column about the Duchess of Sussex for the Sun. Ipso, the independent press standards organisation, told BBC News the complaints are being assessed in accordance with its standard procedure. Clarkson wrote he "hated [Meghan] on a...
BBC
Bible John: The forgotten women at the heart of a serial killer mystery
Patricia Docker, Jemima MacDonald and Helen Puttock were murdered in Glasgow in the late 1960s. Their names became synonymous with Bible John - the man believed to have been responsible for all three killings. Journalist Audrey Gillan reassesses the case to find out who these women were and to tell their forgotten stories.
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
BBC
Coseley pedestrian struck by car dies in hospital
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the West Midlands. The man, aged in his 60s, was struck by a BMW on Havacre Lane in Coseley on Thursday evening and died in hospital the following day, West Midlands Police said. The 36-year-old driver stopped further up...
BBC
Channel migrant deaths: Ibrahima Bah accused of piloting sinking boat
A man has appeared in court accused of piloting a migrant boat that got into difficulty in the Channel last Wednesday, claiming four lives. Ibrahima Bah, 19, pleaded not guilty to facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK at Folkestone Magistrates' Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at...
BBC
Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?
It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
