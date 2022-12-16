ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

CBS New York

Firefighter among 4 injured in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire in Brooklyn.It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Firefighters say the blaze was hard to get under control because the flames were trapped between the roof and the top floor of the building.The Red Cross is helping to relocate displaced families."There are 60 in apartments on the floor, and there are a couple of them that were heavily damaged, so we're not sure yet how many are displaced," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said."We are already struggling. Like, what do those people who have no apartment tonight do?" building resident Odette Castaneda said. "Completely burned out. No windows. What do those people do tonight? It is a week before Christmas."The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
lovemeow.com

Smokey the Kitten Jumps on a Fire Truck During a Fire and is Discovered at the Station the Next Day

Smokey the kitten jumped on a fire truck during a large fire and was discovered at the station the next day. Firefighters at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were stunned to discover a kitten covered in soot at their station on Wednesday, two days ago. Unbeknownst to them, the little one had hitched a ride on a fire truck so his life could be saved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Career burglar caught inside Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home stealing presents under Christmas tree

A real-life Grinch broke into actor Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home early Monday morning and tried to steal gifts from under his Christmas tree, police said. The legendary performer came rushing down to the second floor of his townhouse to find police arresting 30-year-old Shanice Aviles. She was allegedly grabbing presents from under De Niro’s tree and had fiddled around with his iPad, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

