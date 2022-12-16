Read full article on original website
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
NYPD vehicle crashes in Brooklyn amid search for suspects
Police were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a business on Halsey Street.
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Woman punches 75-year-old Brooklyn employee while robbing store
A 75-year-old employee of a Brooklyn corner store was assaulted after he tried to stop a thief on Friday night, police said.
Firefighter among 4 injured in Brooklyn fire
NEW YORK -- Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire in Brooklyn.It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Firefighters say the blaze was hard to get under control because the flames were trapped between the roof and the top floor of the building.The Red Cross is helping to relocate displaced families."There are 60 in apartments on the floor, and there are a couple of them that were heavily damaged, so we're not sure yet how many are displaced," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said."We are already struggling. Like, what do those people who have no apartment tonight do?" building resident Odette Castaneda said. "Completely burned out. No windows. What do those people do tonight? It is a week before Christmas."The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox5ny.com
26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
Person fatally struck by subway train at Grand Central station
A person was struck by a subway train at Grand Central station on Monday morning, causing “severe” disruption to subway service.
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
Man allegedly attacks two transit workers at Times Square station: NYPD
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked two transit workers at the Times Square subway station early Sunday, officials said. The man, who’s in his 30s, slugged a 33-year-old woman in the lip on the mezzanine at 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue around 1:50 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. When a 47-year-old revenue […]
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
Man’s foot severed after being struck by train in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
(PIX11) — A man’s foot was severed after he fell onto subway tracks and was hit by an oncoming train on Saturday, police said. He fell onto the tracks after becoming disoriented, officials said. The incident happened Saturday around 10:25 a.m. inside the Grand Central subway station. The NYPD did not specify which platform the […]
Banker Arrested, Suspended After Allegedly Punching Black Transit Worker
53-year-old Jean-Francois Coste was suspended by investment firm Tocqueville Asset Management after allegedly throwing multiple punches at transit employee Tanya McCray.
lovemeow.com
Smokey the Kitten Jumps on a Fire Truck During a Fire and is Discovered at the Station the Next Day
Smokey the kitten jumped on a fire truck during a large fire and was discovered at the station the next day. Firefighters at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were stunned to discover a kitten covered in soot at their station on Wednesday, two days ago. Unbeknownst to them, the little one had hitched a ride on a fire truck so his life could be saved.
Long Island detective thrown from Volkswagen hood after woman allegedly intentionally hits him, Nassau PD says
EAST GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — A woman in a Volkswagen allegedly intentionally struck a detective in East Garden City and kept driving with the officer on the hood on Sunday, police in Nassau said. The detective was thrown from the vehicle and the suspect fled, police said. The woman, 36-year-old Amber Johnson, had allegedly […]
Career burglar caught inside Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home stealing presents under Christmas tree
A real-life Grinch broke into actor Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home early Monday morning and tried to steal gifts from under his Christmas tree, police said. The legendary performer came rushing down to the second floor of his townhouse to find police arresting 30-year-old Shanice Aviles. She was allegedly grabbing presents from under De Niro’s tree and had fiddled around with his iPad, ...
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
