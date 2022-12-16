ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show

Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
Hilary Swank shares sweet photo of her twin baby bump, and her Christmas wish

Hilary Swank is counting down the days until Christmas — and babies. Swank, who is pregnant with twins, shared on Instagram a photo of herself adding some final touches to her tree. “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” Swank, 48, captioned her Dec. 16 post.
Heidi Montag introduces new son in a series of TikTok videos

Heidi Montag Pratt is feeling the Christmas spirit and sharing sweet new videos of her second son. In a series of TikTok videos, the mom of two introduced fans to baby Ryker, whom she and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed on Nov. 17. In one video, set to Mariah Carey's...
Jenna Ortega debuts short haircut, keeping signature goth look

Jenna Ortega has quickly taken the world by storm as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." Now she's breaking the internet with a new haircut. The "Scream" star has notably played horror-related roles, and her personal style seems to mimic those characters. Unsurprisingly, her latest hairdo doesn't stray far from her signature goth look.
Christie Brinkley makes 3 light and bright cocktails for the holidays

Model, actor and business owner Christie Brinkley is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite festive cocktails for the holidays. She shows us how to make low-sugar mulled wine, bright red Christmas punch and an elderflower-scented sparkler. Bright red and full of fruit juices,...
Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit

Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
TODAY anchors sum up their 2022 in a single word

2022 has been a momentous year on TODAY. From seeing Harry Styles perform on the plaza to channeling the spirit of Las Vegas for Halloween, the anchors have been busy with covering the news and trying to bring joy to viewers. So when asked by TODAY.com to boil the past...
Why you should gift experiences this holiday season

Holiday shopping is hard enough as it is, but it can be even trickier when the person you’re buying for already has it all. NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares some creative suggestions, including experiential travel!Dec. 20, 2022.
TODAY anchors share holiday scrapbook filled with festive family pics

As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories. For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and...
How to have a drama-free holiday season

Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano shares tips to have a drama-free holiday season. She recommends decreasing your own stress before getting together, getting ahead of any conflict that could arise and more!Dec. 20, 2022.
Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s sweet Christmas tradition

When Dylan Dreyer was growing up, her mom and dad had one house rule on Christmas morning. “My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. “It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college.”
Jenna Ortega reveals her viral 'Wednesday' dance was improvised

In the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has given us one of the most memorable wacky dance scenes since Elaine busted her moves out on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. And it turns out that Ortega made it all up! She didn't even use a choreographer, as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Friday.
'White Lotus' creator asked 'Survivor' castmates to make a cameo

Before he was at the helm of the year's buzziest show, "The White Lotus" creator Mike White appeared on "Survivor" Season 37 in 2018 (and Season 14 of "The Amazing Race," too). In fact, White nearly won "Survivor," coming in as runner up with Angelina Keeley. For Season Two of...
