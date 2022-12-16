Read full article on original website
Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show
Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
Hilary Swank shares sweet photo of her twin baby bump, and her Christmas wish
Hilary Swank is counting down the days until Christmas — and babies. Swank, who is pregnant with twins, shared on Instagram a photo of herself adding some final touches to her tree. “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” Swank, 48, captioned her Dec. 16 post.
Heidi Montag introduces new son in a series of TikTok videos
Heidi Montag Pratt is feeling the Christmas spirit and sharing sweet new videos of her second son. In a series of TikTok videos, the mom of two introduced fans to baby Ryker, whom she and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed on Nov. 17. In one video, set to Mariah Carey's...
Jenna Ortega debuts short haircut, keeping signature goth look
Jenna Ortega has quickly taken the world by storm as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." Now she's breaking the internet with a new haircut. The "Scream" star has notably played horror-related roles, and her personal style seems to mimic those characters. Unsurprisingly, her latest hairdo doesn't stray far from her signature goth look.
Christie Brinkley makes 3 light and bright cocktails for the holidays
Model, actor and business owner Christie Brinkley is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite festive cocktails for the holidays. She shows us how to make low-sugar mulled wine, bright red Christmas punch and an elderflower-scented sparkler. Bright red and full of fruit juices,...
How Andy Cohen makes Hanukkah special: 'It's hard, because Santa Claus is compelling'
Andy Cohen is celebrating Hanukkah with the lights of his life. On Dec. 18, Cohen shared on Instagram a photo of his 3-year-old son, Ben, and 7-month-old daughter, Lucy, marking the first of eight night of Hanukkah, or the Jewish Festival of Lights. In the picture, the Bravo exec and his two children,are gazing at their lit menorah.
Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit
Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
TODAY anchors sum up their 2022 in a single word
2022 has been a momentous year on TODAY. From seeing Harry Styles perform on the plaza to channeling the spirit of Las Vegas for Halloween, the anchors have been busy with covering the news and trying to bring joy to viewers. So when asked by TODAY.com to boil the past...
TODAY hosts share favorite photos from the holidays
From matching pajamas to family selfies, TODAY hosts put together a holiday scrapbook of their favorite photos from the holidays.Dec. 19, 2022.
65 Happy New Year's wishes to send to family and friends once the clock strikes midnight
It's hard to believe, but another year has come and gone. Like most people you're probably planning to make a few resolutions in the new year, whether it's starting (and sticking to) a fitness routine, changing your eating habits or striving for a better night's sleep. And, of course, it's...
Why you should gift experiences this holiday season
Holiday shopping is hard enough as it is, but it can be even trickier when the person you’re buying for already has it all. NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares some creative suggestions, including experiential travel!Dec. 20, 2022.
TODAY anchors share holiday scrapbook filled with festive family pics
As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories. For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and...
How to have a drama-free holiday season
Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano shares tips to have a drama-free holiday season. She recommends decreasing your own stress before getting together, getting ahead of any conflict that could arise and more!Dec. 20, 2022.
Move over, butter boards: Butter candles are the latest holiday hosting trend
Look, no one regrets more than I do that we’ve come to this point, but we simply can’t ignore it forever. It’s peak holiday season, and when we’re under stress, we all make questionable decisions if we don’t talk about our problems with others who care about us.
Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s sweet Christmas tradition
When Dylan Dreyer was growing up, her mom and dad had one house rule on Christmas morning. “My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. “It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college.”
Jenna Ortega reveals her viral 'Wednesday' dance was improvised
In the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has given us one of the most memorable wacky dance scenes since Elaine busted her moves out on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. And it turns out that Ortega made it all up! She didn't even use a choreographer, as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Friday.
Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Calvin’s 6th birthday: ‘So much love and joy and happiness’
Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers. In one post, the mother of three shared photos...
Kate Hudson has support group with Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon to cope with their kids going to college
When it comes to supporting each other through the growing pains of parenthood, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow make the grade. In a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist, Hudson shared what it’s been like to lean on her longtime pal as they both see their kids off to college.
'White Lotus' creator asked 'Survivor' castmates to make a cameo
Before he was at the helm of the year's buzziest show, "The White Lotus" creator Mike White appeared on "Survivor" Season 37 in 2018 (and Season 14 of "The Amazing Race," too). In fact, White nearly won "Survivor," coming in as runner up with Angelina Keeley. For Season Two of...
Very funny mother of 4 goes viral for renaming the belly bulge known as ‘mom pooch’
Earlier this month, a fashion influencer known on social media as “StyledByIrene” challenged her followers to come up with alternate names for “mom pooch” — aka, the belly bulge that many women experience after delivering a baby. Emily Vondrachek was up to the challenge. In...
