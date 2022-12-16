Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Big Problems in Philly, Penguins Injury Updates
Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.
Has the Steelers Organization And Mike Tomlin Been Passed by the Modern NFL in 2022?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8 heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A large portion of Steelers fans have never endured a black and gold losing season. The Steelers’ last losing season delivered Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they weren’t that far removed from missing the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons.
Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could find their Pro Bowl protector on the open market this spring.
Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers special teams ace said emotions got the best of him.
Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs
It's certainly not impossible, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have pulled off crazier.
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen's Unsportsmanlike Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach wasn't very upset about the incident.
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with one of the more convincing one-score wins you'll ever see.
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Panthers CB Says Steelers WRs Aren't Difficult to Cover After Giving Up 100-Yard Game
Sometimes the statbook doesn't tell the whole story. That seems to be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers..
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: Sign Up For $100 Free Bet, Chance to Win NBA Tickets
Ohio’s online sports betting launch is less than three weeks away, meaning residents can currently collect some amazing offers. Caesars Sportsbook Ohio has a pre-registration promotion available that combines free house money with a second bonus perk. Caesars Sportsbook. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK OH. PROMO CODE:. PITTNOWTIX. SIGN UP BONUS. $100...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, December 17 with former pro hockey player Bret Peppler
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, December 17 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest former pro hockey player Bret Peppler (Twitter: @bpeps1027) preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped +...
Penguins Notes: Letang’s Touching Moment, Perfect PK Wins Nothing
CRANBERRY — It was a moment in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room that was too perfect for intrusion. With a locker room full of players going about their business and crusty reporters, young Alex Letang, who is 10 years old, sat in his father Kris’s locker stall practicing his tape jobs.
Potential Penguins Trade Fit Emerges; Ties to Hextall
Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada analyst Jeff Marek put forth a player on the NHL trade block who has ties to Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall and could very well be a fit for the Penguins. Marek reported that the Philadelphia Flyers have made James van Riemsdyk available. Hextall...
UPDATED: Steelers-Panthers Betting Preview; Get $150 DraftKings Promo
The quarterback fans love to hate will get the start when Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. PHN readers can cash in on the DraftKings promo exclusive and Steelers bets, too. Before we get to...
