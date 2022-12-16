ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Big Problems in Philly, Penguins Injury Updates

Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Has the Steelers Organization And Mike Tomlin Been Passed by the Modern NFL in 2022?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8 heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A large portion of Steelers fans have never endured a black and gold losing season. The Steelers’ last losing season delivered Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they weren’t that far removed from missing the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons.
Yardbarker

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy