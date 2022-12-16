Read full article on original website
explore venango
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
wtae.com
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
butlerradio.com
Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire
A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man. According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him. Anyone with information...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
explore venango
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash
OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
butlerradio.com
Man Injured In Route 8 Crash
One man was taken to the hospital following a three car crash in Butler Township over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and McCalmont Road. Police say 74-year-old John Keffalas of Butler was driving north on Route 8 when he went through a red light.
WFMJ.com
Sharon police may charge driver in death of 91-year-old Sharpsville man
The Sharon Police Department said that a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian is now under criminal investigation after the man hit by the car died. 91-year-old Donald Sebastian of Sharpsville was crossing East State St. on December 3 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sharpsville man.
Lawrence County business heavily damaged in fire
A Lawrence County business was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Monday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed a fire in the 200 block of First St., Ellwood City, was called in just before 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the business, which appears to be a...
explore venango
Homeless Teen Faces Charges for Allegedly Trespassing in Sugarcreek Borough Garage
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A transient teen is behind bars after police discovered he had been staying in a Sugarcreek Borough converted garage apartment without permission. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Alex James Attleberger, listed as transient-Franklin, on Friday,...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire
(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
