No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO