Venango County, PA

wtae.com

69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire

A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County

No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash

OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Injured In Route 8 Crash

One man was taken to the hospital following a three car crash in Butler Township over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and McCalmont Road. Police say 74-year-old John Keffalas of Butler was driving north on Route 8 when he went through a red light.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharon police may charge driver in death of 91-year-old Sharpsville man

The Sharon Police Department said that a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian is now under criminal investigation after the man hit by the car died. 91-year-old Donald Sebastian of Sharpsville was crossing East State St. on December 3 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sharpsville man.
SHARON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire

(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

