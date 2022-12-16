Read full article on original website
Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
Local Players Part Of North’s All-Star Squad Dominated In Annual North-South All-Star Football Classic
MOBILE- After posting scoreless bookends first and fourth quarters the South exploded for 42 points combined in the second and third quarters to defeat the North 42-7 in the 65th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Classic played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The South defense provided most of the explosive...
Whiskey fans in Alabama line up for rare bottles
So, what did you do over the weekend? Recently, APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue visited the ABC store in Fairhope where rare bottles of Bourbon had people waiting in line for days. Fans of limited release whiskeys arrived as early as last Wednesday for the weekend release. They camped out in cars and RVs for bottles running over a thousand dollars. Some drink it, some serve it to friends, and some sell it. Thomas Lee and Heather Taylor say it was worth the wait…
Wally Sabin had to grow to serve in the Navy
Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Wally Sabin, originally from Long Island, New York, decided to enlist in the Navy as soon as he was of legal age. And so he tried. “Went down to Broadway to enlist, and they told me I was too short,” Sabin said. Sabin was featured in the WKRG documentary about Honor […]
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay.
Lab mix Diesel looking for a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old lab mix named Diesel.
Tracking single-digit wind chills ahead
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are tracking an arctic cold front this week that will sweep through the area Thursday night unleashing extremely cold conditions through Christmas. Dangerously cold air will advance into our stretch of the Gulf Coast before sunrise Friday and that, coupled with gusty winds, will send wind chills into the single-digits by the time you head out the door around 7AM Friday. Hard freezes will follow, Friday night and again Saturday night into Christmas. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday, by the afternoon hours holding in the 30s and 20s. A gusty north wind will result in brutal wind chills in the single-digits, teens and 20s once again Friday night. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, morning temperatures will be around 20 degrees with highs both days not making it out of the 30s. These numbers will be about 20-30 degrees below what is typical for the Gulf Coast at Christmas.
‘Family Wreath Day’ marks 10 years at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a day of reverence and remembrance. Dozens of Scouts came to place flags in honor of veterans buried in Baldwin County Saturday. On a chilly Saturday morning in Spanish Fort, each little step brings a big thank-you to the hundreds of veterans in their final resting place at […]
New Beachfront Restaurant opens in Orange Beach
In the heart of Orange Beach, Hwy 161 & Perdido Beach Blvd, you’ll find COAST-AL Orange Beach, a restaurant, outdoor bar, and retail building... Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The property was once slated for condo towers, but that all changed when the City of Orange Beach reached an agreement with Orange Beach Land Company, LLC (OBLC) which is owned by Flora-Bama co-owners John McInnis and Cameron Price. As part of the agreement, the City of Orange Beach and OBLC each purchased 400 feet of beachfront property providing residents with the 1st City owned beach. As part of that agreement, there’s a designated parking area for Orange Beach city residents only with access to the new public beach area. Additional parking spaces will be shared between restaurant patrons and restaurant beachgoers.
South Alabama town rallies in support of mail carrier killed in crash
A follow-up on that fatal car crash on Highway 98 Tuesday in Baldwin County.
Scrap metal dealers face charges in first Mobile prosecution under catalytic converter law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men next month will answer allegations that they illegally purchased catalytic converters in the first local use of a new law designed to stamp out the black market for the devices. Mobile police arrested Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia, and Jasar Music, 40,...
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
Number of student expulsions from one Mobile high school raises concern of board member
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At the regular board meeting today, Reginald Crenshaw asked Superintendent Chresal Threadgill to investigate the number expulsions of students from Vigor High School. There were 19 expulsions listed on the agenda Thursday and Crenshaw expressed concerns that 4 or 5 were from Vigor. Crenshaw noted...
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
Daphne Police arrest 2, search for third suspect in July murder of Sawaida Arnold
Police in Daphne say they have made two arrests in a July murder and are looking for a third suspect.
Covid symptoms changing as the virus mutates
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu and Covid. But the Covid of 2022 is not the same virus that rocked the world in 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from Covid-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being my own dad. He caught Covid 9 days ago and although he's fine now he tells me for those first couple of days he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
