MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are tracking an arctic cold front this week that will sweep through the area Thursday night unleashing extremely cold conditions through Christmas. Dangerously cold air will advance into our stretch of the Gulf Coast before sunrise Friday and that, coupled with gusty winds, will send wind chills into the single-digits by the time you head out the door around 7AM Friday. Hard freezes will follow, Friday night and again Saturday night into Christmas. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday, by the afternoon hours holding in the 30s and 20s. A gusty north wind will result in brutal wind chills in the single-digits, teens and 20s once again Friday night. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, morning temperatures will be around 20 degrees with highs both days not making it out of the 30s. These numbers will be about 20-30 degrees below what is typical for the Gulf Coast at Christmas.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO