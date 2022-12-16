Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 10-16
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BOYD, JESSE MICHAEL; 36; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Salina Police search for information after shooter targets closed bank
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police are searching for information after a closed bank was the target of a recent shooting. The Salina Police Department says that just before 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, a resident reported that they heard multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio St. The witness then reported they saw a person with a white stocking cap in the area.
Salina woman cited after two-vehicle wreck in southwest Salina
A local woman was slightly injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in southwest Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Lisa Gormley, 62, of Salina, was driving southwest on Royal Drive in a 2004 Suzuki XL7 when she failed to yield the right-of-way at Derby Street and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 16-year-old Salina boy.
Appointments, jail project changes on Saline County agenda
Rural Fire District appointments and jail project changes are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on K-15 highway, about 1 1/2 miles north of the K-4 highway junction. The location was about 14 miles south of...
Saline County man scammed out of almost $1,500
A man in Saline County lost close to $1,500 after a scammer called and claimed they were from Evergy.
Guitars, ring stolen from central Salina apartment Friday
Multiple guitars and a ring were stolen from a central Salina apartment Friday while the resident was at work. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime after 4:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into an apartment in the 400 block of E. Prescott Avenue and stole the following items.
Abilene man hospitalized after van rollover crash, fire
DICKINSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Monday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander van driven by Dakota L. Jones, 27, Abilene, was northbound on Kansas 15 one and one-half miles north of the Kansas 4 junction.
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
McPherson teen hospitalized in Salina after rollover crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Chanz C. Rosales, 18, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Salina. The car entered the center median,...
Riley County man hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, Leondardville, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan.
McPherson Teen Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A McPherson teen was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 near Salina late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Chanz Rosales was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed north on I 135. For unknown reason, the car entered the center median, rolled several times, and came to a rest on its top.
Toyathon surpasses goal thanks to generosity of many
A Toyathon update from the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. 5,382 TOYS!!! “HUUUGE” thanks to Walmart for donating us $5000 dollars and saying “spend anywhere in the community but here!!”. -Saline County Fraternal Order of Police donated $1000. -Eagle Communications/Schmidt Foundation donated $1500. -Bennington State...
Salina City Commission to discuss election of mayor after Ryan bows out
Bid awards, the Smoky Hill River Festival financial overview, and a discussion of the election of a commissioner as mayor are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the...
Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Wind chill watch issued for Saline, nearby counties
A wind chill watch has been issued for additional counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind chill watch in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Marion County. McPherson County. Saline...
Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.
30th and Lucille intersection on agenda for council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to talk about the 30th and Lucille intersection again on Tuesday as part of its last meeting of 2022. There was controversy early in the school year after the temporary light at that intersection that had been placed there during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks had been taken down.
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
