Saline County, KS

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 10-16

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BOYD, JESSE MICHAEL; 36; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Salina Police search for information after shooter targets closed bank

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police are searching for information after a closed bank was the target of a recent shooting. The Salina Police Department says that just before 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, a resident reported that they heard multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio St. The witness then reported they saw a person with a white stocking cap in the area.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman cited after two-vehicle wreck in southwest Salina

A local woman was slightly injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in southwest Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Lisa Gormley, 62, of Salina, was driving southwest on Royal Drive in a 2004 Suzuki XL7 when she failed to yield the right-of-way at Derby Street and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 16-year-old Salina boy.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Appointments, jail project changes on Saline County agenda

Rural Fire District appointments and jail project changes are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita

Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Guitars, ring stolen from central Salina apartment Friday

Multiple guitars and a ring were stolen from a central Salina apartment Friday while the resident was at work. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime after 4:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into an apartment in the 400 block of E. Prescott Avenue and stole the following items.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
JC Post

Riley County man hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, Leondardville, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

McPherson Teen Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A McPherson teen was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 near Salina late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Chanz Rosales was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed north on I 135. For unknown reason, the car entered the center median, rolled several times, and came to a rest on its top.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Toyathon surpasses goal thanks to generosity of many

A Toyathon update from the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. 5,382 TOYS!!! “HUUUGE” thanks to Walmart for donating us $5000 dollars and saying “spend anywhere in the community but here!!”. -Saline County Fraternal Order of Police donated $1000. -Eagle Communications/Schmidt Foundation donated $1500. -Bennington State...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police

MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Wind chill watch issued for Saline, nearby counties

A wind chill watch has been issued for additional counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind chill watch in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Marion County. McPherson County. Saline...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

30th and Lucille intersection on agenda for council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to talk about the 30th and Lucille intersection again on Tuesday as part of its last meeting of 2022. There was controversy early in the school year after the temporary light at that intersection that had been placed there during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks had been taken down.
HUTCHINSON, KS
