wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department investigating weekend shooting
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public's help gathering information about a weekend shooting that injured one man. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:50 pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.
neusenews.com
KPD seeking information in weekend shooting
WITN
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
WITN
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
WRAL
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after Edgecombe County death
PINETOPS, N.C. — The Edgecombe Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a person shot at Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro. Deputies said once on scene they found a person dead. Deputies said Michael Jones was also on scene and taken into...
WITN
Spree of vehicle break-ins has Eastern Carolina police department urging holiday safety
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it has responded to several car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the last few days. It says the crimes have happened in the areas of the 1900 block of Julian Allsbrook, 1200 block of Charlotte St., River Rd., and in the area of the 800 block of Allen Ave.
WITN
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help locating a missing 15-year-old. Mahogany Miller was last seen Thursday, December 15, in Greenville. She is believed to have run away. Deputies describe Miller as 5′2″, 120 pounds, and she has red hair. If...
wcti12.com
One dead after Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead. According to a release from the department, at approximately 10:51 PM on Sunday, December 18 2022, officers of the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures on Kalani Joseph Keoho. Keoho was subsequently transported to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow County Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead.
WRAL Investigates Exclusive: High speed chase, arrest raises questions about use of force
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. The tipster questioned the use of force by troopers once the driver’s vehicle came to crashing stop.
Vanceboro business owner facing felony drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro business owner is facing felony drug charges. Clayton Wright Sr., the owner of C & D Canvas, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in Craven County under a $1 million bond. […]
Havelock 19-year-old wanted in robbery turns himself in
HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police were looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery. Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments. Police report Godette […]
neusenews.com
Neuse News year in review: January
Upstair at the Market closed on Friday, December 31, 2021. Known for grab-and-go meals, as well as an eclectic variety of items to purchase, Upstairs at the Market had a solid niche in Kinston. Number 2. Former United States Post Office demolished. The former Post Office located at 4008 W...
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
Sampson County substitute teacher facing charges for relationship with student
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A substitute teacher in the Sampson County Schools system was charged after an investigation found her to be in a relationship with a student. On Nov. 23, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student from the Lakewood District School Resource Officer.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19
Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away from home overnight
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help finding a teen who ran away from home overnight. 15-year-old Jayden Wooten ran away around 1 a.m. and left his phone at home, according to the department. Police said Wooten has yet to be heard from since. Anyone with...
wcti12.com
Ayden police arrest man in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On November 9th, 2022, at approximately 12:07 PM, officers responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road in reference to a person that had been shot. Officers found one man lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified...
Farmville man charged with attempted first-degree murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a party in November. Zion McMillan, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of […]
