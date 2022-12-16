It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO