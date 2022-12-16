Read full article on original website
‘Each wreath is a gift’: Historic cemetery fills with patriotic solemnity and holiday cheer
Isabel Maldonado was looking forward to celebrating her upcoming 11th birthday later on Saturday. But first, the young Girl Scout had a mission to accomplish at a local cemetery almost a week before Christmas. “I think it’s important to honor all the veterans that have passed away,” said Isabel, accompanied...
South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history
San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
160 people died in San Antonio while unhoused in 2022 — more than double last year
On Wednesday, the Homeless Persons’ Memorial will pay tribute to the lives of 160 people who died while homeless in San Antonio this year. Representatives from SAMMinistries will read each name, ring a bell and light a candle in each person’s honor. The homeless prevention nonprofit, which organizes...
Market Square and Guadalupe Theater to get $10M in upgrades and repairs in coming year
Two historic sites on San Antonio’s West Side got early Christmas presents this year when a city panel approved funding for major upgrades. Board members for the Westside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) approved resolutions at a recent meeting that granted $6.6 million for renovations and improvements to Market Square and $3.5 million for repairs to the Guadalupe Theater.
New Lightscape installations shine at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is captivating guests this holiday season with more than one million lights and festive artistic displays as Lightscape returns for its second season. Set to joyful music, the family-friendly outdoor illuminated 1-mile walking trail showcases new artistic installations never before seen in San Antonio and...
Family’s settlement with UIW leaves troubled cop free to carry a gun and wear a badge
After nearly nine years, the University of the Incarnate Word quietly agreed last month to a confidential financial settlement that closed a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the Redus family against the Catholic school and campus Policeman Christopher Carter. The events covered in the lawsuit and this article occurred...
McNay Art Museum hires new director
The McNay Art Museum has hired Matthew McLendon as its new executive director and CEO, replacing Richard Aste after his six-year tenure. McLendon served as director and chief curator of the Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2017, and prior to that spent six years as curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.
Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many
It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
San Antonio College picks leader from Milwaukee as new president
A top official at a Milwaukee vocational-technical college will be San Antonio College’s next president. Naydeen González-De Jesús, currently the executive vice president of Student Success at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was selected to lead San Antonio College by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will begin work Jan. 9, according to a press release.
Bexar County grants $550K in classical music funding on Nelson Wolff’s last day as judge
On Tuesday, Bexar County granted significant funding to two San Antonio performing arts groups: $325,000 to the fledgling San Antonio Philharmonic, and $225,000 to the Classical Music Institute, a resident company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a historic day,” said San Antonio Philharmonic President Brian Petkovich,...
Christmas spirit on 2 wheels: Electric contractor gives all 160 students at elementary school new bikes
A total of 160 bikes sat in a vacant lot behind the Muriel Forbes Elementary School gym on Wednesday, arranged by size under an arch formed by the booms of two bucket trucks. Inside the gym, students had gathered for what they thought was a bowling competition for a chance to win a bike.
Candidates line up to challenge Councilman Mario Bravo in District 1
Environmental activist Mario Bravo was elected to San Antonio’s City Council with a wave of new progressive candidates in 2021. As those newcomers gear up to run for a second term, however, Bravo is considered the most vulnerable, drawing a handful of opponents with impressive résumés and connections in the community.
San Antonio must end antiquated tradition of horse-drawn carriages
Beating, overdriving and overloading carriage horses in the streets stirred Henry Bergh, a diplomat appointed by President Abraham Lincoln, to lead the first organized efforts to protect animals in the United States in the 1800s. The scale of the mistreatment is far more limited in 2022, but some of the...
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
SAISD, Food Bank will feed hundreds of families as holidays approach
The San Antonio Independent School District, in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, will host the latest in its series of drive-thru food distribution events on Wednesday, this one at Alamo Stadium, just ahead of students’ winter break. These monthly drive-thru events, which rotate locations to reach more...
CPS Energy to halt disconnections for cold snap, holidays despite financial concerns
With the winter’s first major cold snap expected to move into San Antonio early this weekend, CPS Energy is assuring residents behind on payments they will not be disconnected during any bouts of extreme winter weather — despite the utility’s growing financial concerns. As of the end...
‘More joy and more magic’: Disabled performers shine onstage with Children’s Ballet of San Antonio
Just because you don’t walk doesn’t mean you can’t fly. On Dec. 9-10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Imogen Crandall will take the stage as one of 10 disabled performers with the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio for its annual production of The Children’s Nutcracker.
Two San Antonio bands nominated for National Recording Registry
If the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has its way, Americans will be singing “Hey Baby, Que Paso” long into the future. The Texas Tornados classic is among 33 songs and albums nominated by the caucus for inclusion in the National Recording Registry, a compendium of music and spoken word collected by the Library of Congress “to showcase the range and diversity of American recorded sound heritage,” according to its website.
Classic Theatre’s A Christmas Carol highlights accessibility gaps in performing arts
Ornate in a top hat, velvet-bowed ponytail and Victorian gentleman’s suit channeling Charles Dickens himself, actor Kurt Wilkinson delivers lines from the English writer’s work seamlessly at The Classic Theatre’s debut night of A Christmas Carol by Greg Bodine. “This would be like if Dickens got stuck...
The death of Rackspace’s ‘Fanatical Support’
Rest in peace, Rackspace of yore. The obituary for the hosting startup that San Antonio came to know and love after its 1998 founding by three Trinity students with the financial backing and business acumen of real estate investor Graham Weston, should have been written long ago. There is still...
