Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.

18 DAYS AGO