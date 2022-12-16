Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance
Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration
Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert
Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Justin and Hailey Bieber move into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s former building
Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are Tribeca’s latest celeb residents — renting a sprawling condo at 195 Hudson St., Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal. But they’re not the first big-name residents to live in this address. The building, standing on the corner of Hudson and Desbrosses streets, was formerly home to Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the two were even married there in 2008) as well as “RHONY” star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The Biebers’ new fourth-floor rental comes with three bedrooms and 2½ baths in a 2,312-square-foot, gut-renovated space that last asked a cool $22,000 a month. It’s in a brick...
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"
Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
