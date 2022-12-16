The Michigan football team’s annual banquet was on Sunday, and as is a yearly tradition, team awards were handed out to the Big Ten champs. In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, junior running back Blake Corum won the team MVP award after rushing for 1,463 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns this season. He was also given the toughest player award and the blue-collar award.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO