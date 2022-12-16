Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Maize n Brew
Top five biggest surprises from Michigan football’s regular season
The coaches, culture and attitude have propelled the Michigan Wolverines back to being the apex predators in the Big Ten and on the cusp of playing for a national title. However, Michigan would not be in the rarified air it now occupies without several surprising developments happening along the way.
Maize n Brew
Top Michigan recruiting storylines heading into the 2023 Early Signing Period
The Early Signing Period for 2023 high school football prospects starts tomorrow, which is when the large majority of players sign their letter of intent. As it stands right now, the Michigan Wolverines are just inside the top-20 of the national team rankings, but have gained momentum recently with some huge transfer portal pickups.
Maize n Brew
Three players to watch: Michigan vs. North Carolina
The Michigan Wolverines have had two prime opportunities to earn signature non-conference wins early in the 2022-23 season, but they came up just short of both Virginia and Kentucky. With most of the non-conference schedule behind, Michigan has been gifted one last opportunity to help its resume before action starts...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football hands out awards at team banquet
The Michigan football team’s annual banquet was on Sunday, and as is a yearly tradition, team awards were handed out to the Big Ten champs. In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, junior running back Blake Corum won the team MVP award after rushing for 1,463 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns this season. He was also given the toughest player award and the blue-collar award.
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Maize n Brew
Preferred walk-on Jalen Hoffman commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines have picked up another commitment this weekend from 2023 Lake Braddock (VA) tight-end Jalen Hoffmann. Hoffmann was previously committed to Bucknell but was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity by Grant Newsome this past Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound hybrid tight end moved quickly on the offer and committed to Michigan after a weekend visit.
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star PF Baye Ndongo lists Michigan in top five
Baye Ndongo, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, has listed Michigan in his top five alongside Rutgers, Nebraska, Colorado and San Diego. Juwan Howard extended an offer to Ndongo back in September. He is ranked the 189th overall recruit in his class, the 39th-best power forward and the third-best recruit from the state of Colorado.
Maize n Brew
Stanford transfer OL Drake Nugent commits to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a second offensive lineman from Stanford in the transfer portal, as Drake Nugent has announced his intentions to transfer to Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder has been the starter at center for the Cardinal since last year, starting all 12 games there for...
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star LB Hayden Moore commits to Michigan
Following an official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff have earned a pledge from 2023 Regis Jesuit (CO) three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had been committed to Nebraska since June. However, after a recruiting push from Jim Harbaugh and George Helow,...
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy silenced the doubters to get Michigan back in the CFP
At the beginning of the season, Michigan Wolverine fans were clamoring for J.J. McCarthy to be QB1, and rightfully so. In limited time last season, McCarthy shined more often than not and showed incredible talent. The fan base was extremely excited to see McCarthy be the leader of this football team.
Maize n Brew
How TCU WR Quentin Johnston is a big threat to Michigan’s secondary
With the Fiesta Bowl just 10 days away, it’s time to take a closer look at Michigan’s opponents in the College Football Playoff semifinal — the TCU Horned Frogs. Though much of the attention has focused on Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan, the Wolverines shouldn’t be overlooking one of the top receivers in college football: Quinten Johnston.
Maize n Brew
Michigan OL wins second consecutive Joe Moore Award
For the second straight year, the Michigan Wolverines have been recognized as the best offensive line in college football. Michigan is the first team to win the award in consecutive years and joins Alabama as the only two-time winners. The Joe Moore Award has been presented annually since 2015. The...
Maize n Brew
2023 Michigan commits Adam Samaha, Semaj Morgan excel at U.S. Army Bowl
Jake Moody is among the best to ever kick in Ann Arbor, there’s no debate about that. But with Moody headed for greater pastures after this season, it’s nice to see that the future looks pretty bright on special teams for the Michigan Wolverines. Playing in last night’s...
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
Maize n Brew
Michigan holds off Lipscomb in 83-75 nail-biter
Building off their blowout victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Michigan Wolverines clawed their way to a seventh win on the season with a 83-75 victory over the Lipscomb Bison that was well within reach for either team until the final seconds. First half. In a high powered start...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
