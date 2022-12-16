ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

proclaimerscv.com

$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year

Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
spartanburg.com

Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History

Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SC gas prices fall in time for the holidays

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — According to AAA of the Carolinas, drivers can look forward to lower prices at the pumps through the holidays. Gas has decreased by 40 to 45 cents in South Carolina over the past month, ranging from $2.66 to $2.83 depending on where you fill up.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
conceptcarz.com

Genesis adds second standalone retail facility in the United States with location in South Carolina

•Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina, marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience. Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility...
GREER, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday. The move came after Dominion filed for a much higher increase in August, saying it was paying much more […]
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Is Known As the Birthplace of BBQ – Here’s Why

South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner in Friday’s drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With six days until Christmas, Mega Millions could deliver someone a $465 million gift on Tuesday night. Friday’s jackpot drawing produced more than 14,000 winners in South Carolina. Tuesday night’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Tickets are two dollars and can be...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How

The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
The Hill

South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary

South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s ​​preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar.  The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
GEORGIA STATE

