Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for a festive bread-and-butter pudding

Bread and butter pudding: so simple, so comforting. For the most part I quite like a traditional one, but during the festive season, I’m more than happy to break a few rules. The cranberries bring a welcome burst of colour and a delicious tartness that cuts through everything rich. And December is probably the only time of year that I’ll happily eat marzipan, so I’ve snuggled a few nuggets into the custard for pops of almondy chewiness.

Cranberry and marzipan bread-and-butter pudding

Prep 20 min

Cook 45 min

Serves 8

For the cranberry sauce

200g fresh or frozen cranberries

65g caster sugar

Juice of ½ orange

For the pudding

500ml milk

200ml double cream

3 large eggs

2 egg yolks

¼ tsp almond extract

70g caster sugar

The zest of 1 orange

10 thick slices brioche

75g marzipan, roughly chopped

A

small handful of flaked almonds

Icing sugar

, for dusting

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4.

Put the cranberries, sugar and orange juice into a small saucepan over a medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook until the cranberries become soft and syrupy. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a large jug, whisk together the milk, cream, eggs, yolks, almond extract, sugar and zest.

Cut the slices of brioche in half diagonally, to make triangles, and arrange them snugly into a baking dish. Scatter the chunks of marzipan over, nestling some of them in between slices. Pour the milk mixture over the bread and let it sit for 15 minutes to soak.

Right before baking, scatter the flaked almonds over the top and spoon about half of the cranberry sauce across the surface of the pudding. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until the custard is set with a slight wobble in the middle. Leave to cool for 10 minutes before dusting with a little icing sugar. Serve warm with custard and the rest of the syrupy cranberry sauce.