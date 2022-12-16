Read full article on original website
14-year-old shot while standing on porch of Philadelphia home
Police say the teen's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
NBC Philadelphia
Body Removed From Philadelphia Rowhome
A body was removed from a rowhome in Philadelphia on Monday, sources confirmed with NBC10. Investigators first arrived at the house on the 5200 block of Burton Street last week after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of the rowhome on Friday.
Body encased in concrete removed from Philadelphia home
Investigators have to figure out if the person discovered was killed or died of natural causes and then buried in the home.
Woman shot multiple times in the head, killed in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Also on Haines Street, police are searching for a man reportedly last seen with three 2-year-olds at around 8 p.m. Authorities say Stanley Baptiste was seen with Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste, who may be at a "special risk of harm or injury."Investigators say Stanley Baptiste was driving a gold Lincoln navigator with a Pennsylvania plate. It's unclear if he's connected to the shooting.
abc27.com
Update: Pa. missing toddlers located safe
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the Philadelphia area say a set of triplet 2-year-olds are safe after what officials say was a murder-suicide involving the children’s parents. Police say the triplets were reportedly last seen before they were reported missing with a 37-year-old man in the area...
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI
(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Sparks Street at around 1 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the left side of his head and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 1:14 p.m.Another man was shot in the right thigh and placed in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing Philadelphia toddlers found
Three toddlers reported missing in Philadelphia have been found and are safe, according to police. The missing and endangered people advisory was canceled.
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
NBC Philadelphia
Police ID Suspects in Shooting Death of Philly Sanitation Worker
Police have identified and are searching for two men who are wanted for the shooting death of a sanitation worker in Northeast Philadelphia in November. Nushar Scott, 39, and Rasheem aka "Rasheen" Trusty, 30, are both wanted for the murder of Ikeem Johnson, a 35-year-old Philadelphia sanitation worker. Johnson was...
Two jailed in fatal shooting inside Atlantic City market
Two men are behind bars in the killing of a Mays Landing man inside an Atlantic City market, BreakingAC has learned. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. Johnson was the target of the shooting, which also wounded a bystander, Chief...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Interstate 95 northbound reopens in South Philadelphia after overnight crash, fire
Most lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in South Philadelphia have reopened after an overnight crash and vehicle fire had the highway shut down for several hours.
fox29.com
Deadly gang violence contributing to Philadelphia's increasing homicide number, DA says
PHILADELPHIA - As the number of homicides in Philadelphia this year nears 500, law enforcement officials announced charges against multiple people in deadly gang-related shootings they say have added to the senseless bloodshed. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, a 20-year-old member of Philadelphia's ‘46th Street Boys’ and ‘o2da4’, was arrested on Thursday along...
Two killed on Garden State Parkway after Jeep crashes into SUV parked near shoulder
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two men who were with their vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in Wall were killed when a Jeep struck the vehicle on Sunday. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway at around 1:30 pm. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing outside of their Chevy Equinox when a Jeep driven by Christopher Mulholland, 24, struck them both near mile marker 97.7. The New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash. At this time, it’s not sure why the two men stopped their vehicle on The post Two killed on Garden State Parkway after Jeep crashes into SUV parked near shoulder appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Teen struck by gunfire as double shooting erupts in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police have launched an investigation after a double shooting left a 16-year-old boy and 50-year-old man injured in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section. Shots were fired on the 1300 block of West Godfrey Avenue just before midnight Saturday. Two victims were hit, a 16-year-old in the arm and a...
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
