PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a SUV struck seven cars and a police vehicle and came to a stop on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries to officers or the public.A 32-year-old man was taken into custody. One witness, who did not want to be identified, described the scene as the ending of a police chase and said there were loud noises and commotion."My wife was upstairs with the baby, and as soon as everything happened, I ran up and said, 'hey, come down with the baby,'" a witness said.The witness said he doesn't feel safe living in Kensington because of the crime and violence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO