Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
Related
Caught on video: Mail theft suspects lead police on chase in Haverford
Video obtained by Action News shows the driver leading police on a chase through neighborhood roads -- reaching speeds up to 65 miles an hour, according to police.
Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 16-year-old male from Newark has been charged for multiple car thefts that took place early Sunday morning, according to police. On Sunday, at around 7 am, Newark dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in the 1200-block of Janice Drive as well as a report of a second vehicle that had been stolen from a driveway in the 400-block of Douglas D Alley Drive. One of the vehicle’s built-in tracking systems was tracking the location of one of these stolen cars as officers investigated the incident. Using the onboard The post Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of Philadelphia sanitation worker
Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.
Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
Officer shoots armed suspect during gun battle outside King of Prussia Mall, officials say
Upper Merion Township police are investigating ashooting outside of the King of Prussia Mall. It happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot outside of the Seasons 52 grill. According to police, the incident started with a hit-and-run around 2:30 p.m. in the area of the mall. A bike officer responded...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
fox29.com
Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue
PHILADELPHIA - With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone. As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city. The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020,...
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
Deadly gang violence contributing to Philadelphia's increasing homicide number, DA says
PHILADELPHIA - As the number of homicides in Philadelphia this year nears 500, law enforcement officials announced charges against multiple people in deadly gang-related shootings they say have added to the senseless bloodshed. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, a 20-year-old member of Philadelphia's ‘46th Street Boys’ and ‘o2da4’, was arrested on Thursday along...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
Police: 2-year-old triplets found safe after father fatally shoots mother, self
Two-year-old triplets were found safe after an hourslong search, but both of their parents are dead. Pennsylvania State Police believe their father fatally shot their mother, then himself.
abc27.com
Update: Pa. missing toddlers located safe
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the Philadelphia area say a set of triplet 2-year-olds are safe after what officials say was a murder-suicide involving the children’s parents. Police say the triplets were reportedly last seen before they were reported missing with a 37-year-old man in the area...
Fractured Skull Among Injuries NJ Toddler Suffered Before Body Was Found Dismembered: Report
A nearly-two-year-old South Jersey boy suffered skull fractures and other broken bones from being hit by his mother before his burned and dismembered body was found in the family's backyard, a forensic anthropologist testified in court, according to NJ Advance Media. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, is on trial...
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
Camden County Man Sentenced For Choking A Woman: Prosecutor
A 51-year-old Camden County man was sentenced to 13 years in New Jersey State prison for choking a woman and other charges, authorities said. Larry McMillan of Sicklerville had been found guilty of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and tampering with a witness, among multiple other charges, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
fox29.com
Former ally of Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
A former official in the powerful Electrical Workers Union has plead guilty to wire fraud charges as the Feds near a second trail of former union boss John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty. Marita Crawford, the 58-year-old former political director for Local 98, plead guilty in a Reading court Monday to using...
SUV strikes 7 cars, police vehicle in Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a SUV struck seven cars and a police vehicle and came to a stop on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries to officers or the public.A 32-year-old man was taken into custody. One witness, who did not want to be identified, described the scene as the ending of a police chase and said there were loud noises and commotion."My wife was upstairs with the baby, and as soon as everything happened, I ran up and said, 'hey, come down with the baby,'" a witness said.The witness said he doesn't feel safe living in Kensington because of the crime and violence.
fox29.com
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
Shore News Network
121K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0