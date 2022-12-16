ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Body Removed From Philadelphia Rowhome

A body was removed from a rowhome in Philadelphia on Monday, sources confirmed with NBC10. Investigators first arrived at the house on the 5200 block of Burton Street last week after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of the rowhome on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot multiple times in the head, killed in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Also on Haines Street, police are searching for a man reportedly last seen with three 2-year-olds at around 8 p.m. Authorities say Stanley Baptiste was seen with Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste, who may be at a "special risk of harm or injury."Investigators say Stanley Baptiste was driving a gold Lincoln navigator with a Pennsylvania plate. It's unclear if he's connected to the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing scheduled for man accused of decapitating wife

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning for a man accused of decapitating his wife in Northeast Philadelphia. Last month, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel was found dead in her Lawndale home.Police say she was found decapitated on the kitchen floor. A gruesome crime that has left neighbors horrified."Pretty much a lot of disbelief that it can happen in our neighborhood because we have a nice neighborhood," neighbor Joe Eichler said.Police say they found her husband, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, blocks away hiding in bushes.In this case, police have not released a motive but neighbors say they believe there were mental health issues and say there have been ongoing problems at this home and a history of domestic issues.The hearing is set for 9 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Sparks Street at around 1 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the left side of his head and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 1:14 p.m.Another man was shot in the right thigh and placed in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Update: Pa. missing toddlers located safe

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the Philadelphia area say a set of triplet 2-year-olds are safe after what officials say was a murder-suicide involving the children’s parents. Police say the triplets were reportedly last seen before they were reported missing with a 37-year-old man in the area...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2nd Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ returns to South Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department held it’s 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this past Friday, December 16th. The program aims to promote positive relationships between children and members of the Philadelphia Police Department. Members of the PPD patrol district spent the day shopping with groups of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

King Of Prussia Mall Cop Shooter Had Ghost Gun: DA

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after a brief police pursuit that ended in a shootout with the officer at the King of Prussia Mall over the weekend, authorities said. Andrew Wiley was later identified as the suspect wanted for a hit-and-run at the Upper Merion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
