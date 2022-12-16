FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.

