FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking man who assaulted Jewish man while shouting anti-Semitic remarks
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who could be homeless that was pulling a cart behind a bicycle that read “Hungry Disabled”. On Wednesday, at around 7:30 pm, the man assaulted a 63-year-old male victim inside Central Park near the intersection of Terrace and East Drives. The victim chipped a tooth and broke his hand falling during the assault. According to police, the suspect shouted anti-Semitic remarks and made a reference to Kanye West. The post NYPD seeking man who assaulted Jewish man while shouting anti-Semitic remarks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison
FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A fugitive wanted for murder earlier in the week in Massachusetts was apprehended by police while boarding a Greyhound bus inside the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal. Police arrested Victor Carter, who was wanted for killing Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene at 743 Park Street, Stoughton, where she was discovered in an outbuilding behind the main house on December 13, 2022. Carter was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York The post Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village
NEW YORK, NY – A 51-year-old man was attacked on Avenue A near East 14th Street in the East Village early Monday morning. According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown suspect at around 1 am near his East Village home. When police arrived, the victim was unresponsive. He was taken to Bellvue Hospital where he was declared deceased a short time later. The man suffered from a severe slash wound to his neck. At this time, no arrest have been made. The post 51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot inside car in Coney Island near hookah lounge
NEW YORK, NY – Two people, a man and woman, were shot while sitting inside a car in Coney Island overnight. Police arrived at the Hubbard Street crime scene at around midnight to find one male and one female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a possible link to a fight that occurred at the bar earlier in the night. Police said the two victims traveled a short distance from the undisclosed bar before stopping on Hubbard Street. The male victim was not identified. The woman was identified as a 19-year-old. The post Two shot inside car in Coney Island near hookah lounge appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – Gunfire erupted Sunday morning in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx outside the 194 Neighborhood Deli and Grocery. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in a hail of gunfire that also struck the deli. Angel Cuasant was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. An initial investigation by detectives revealed the two men were engaged in an argument shortly before the deadly shooting. Police located at least nine shell casings suspected to be from a 9mm gun. At this time, no arrests have been The post 26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeks woman who stabbed and killed another inside Manhattan homeless shelter
New York, NY – Detectives with the New York City Poice Department are searching for a woman suspected of killing a 27-year-old woman Friday night. According to police, at around 9:50 pm, Charmaine Croffman, 42, stabbed and killed the 27-year-old female victim inside 226 East 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The victim suffered from multiple stab wounds to the head inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter. She was taken to Bellvue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. At this time, Croffman is a fugitive wanted for murder. She fled the scene after the fatal stabbing. The post NYPD seeks woman who stabbed and killed another inside Manhattan homeless shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman robbed by armed purse snatcher in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 40th Precinct are investigating an armed robbery and purse snatching that took place on Monday. According to police, an unknown male approached a 58-year-old woman at the corner of East 149th Street and Wales Avenue in the Bronx hen he pulled a gun on her. The suspect forcibly removed the woman’s handbag and fled the scene. On Sunday, police released a video of the suspect inspecting the woman’s purse as he fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The post Woman robbed by armed purse snatcher in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dad who smothered baby to stop her from crying heading to prison for 30 years
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Monmouth County man is heading to prison for 30 years after being sentenced for his conviction of killing his young daughter by smothering her. According to court documents, the baby was crying and he smothered her to try to make her stop. Austin Meli, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the homicide of his six-week-old daughter, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. A court judge of Monmouth County Superior Court, Joseph W. Oxley, sentenced Austin Meli, 26, on Friday. In order for Meli to be eligible for parole, he must The post Dad who smothered baby to stop her from crying heading to prison for 30 years appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer
BAY SHORE, NY – A 82-year-old Louisiana man was the victim of a $9,800 scam by perpetrators operating out of Bay Shore, Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana sent $9800 to a location on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as part of a cyber scam. “Fortunately, our detectives intercepted the cash at a location in Ronkonkoma. The money will be returned to the victim,” SFD said today in a statement. “Great job by our Financial Crimes detectives who intercepted cash that an elderly man mailed as part of a scam.” Detectives The post Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two rescued from burning Bronx home, including young child
NEW YORK, NY – Firefighters rescued two people from a burning home in the Bronx on Friday. One of those rescued was a young child stuck in the second floor during the fire. FDNY firefighters were alerted to the presence of people inside the burning home by EMS Station 26 personnel on scene. Firefighters were met, by a ‘frantic civilian’ according to the NYPD who also informed firefighters of the occupants trapped inside the home. “The FDNY EMS Station 26 members were alerted yesterday to a house fire in the Bronx behind their quarters. The EMTs Camacho, Lemus, Bourdier, Rebolledo, The post Two rescued from burning Bronx home, including young child appeared first on Shore News Network.
Carjacking crash shuts down George Washington Bridge onramp from I-87
YONKERS, NY – Traffic around the George Washington Bridge in the Bronx came to a grind Saturday night after three suspects fleeing police in a carjacked pickup truck lost control and crashed the vehicle near the Interstate 87 onramp to the George Washington Bridge. At around 6 pm, Yonkers police officers responded to the gas station at 631 Yonkers Avenue on a report of a gunpoint robbery. Three suspects were reportedly assaulting the owner of a pickup truck at gunpoint and fleeing in the truck. A Yonkers Police unit located the carjacked truck and pursued it into the Bronx, where The post Carjacking crash shuts down George Washington Bridge onramp from I-87 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stray dog found in Howell Township
HOWELL, NJ – Police in Howell have picked up a suspect loitering in the area of Friendship Road Tuesday morning. At this time the only charge he’s facing is being adorably cute. The dog was found on Friendship Road. Police said the dog appears to have been freshly groomed. He’s also very friendly. If you are the owner or know the owner, please contact Howell Police Dispatch 732-938-4111. The post Stray dog found in Howell Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two killed on Garden State Parkway after Jeep crashes into SUV parked near shoulder
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two men who were with their vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in Wall were killed when a Jeep struck the vehicle on Sunday. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway at around 1:30 pm. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing outside of their Chevy Equinox when a Jeep driven by Christopher Mulholland, 24, struck them both near mile marker 97.7. The New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash. At this time, it’s not sure why the two men stopped their vehicle on The post Two killed on Garden State Parkway after Jeep crashes into SUV parked near shoulder appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Police seeking to identify Turnpike purse snatcher
RIDGEFIELD, NJ – A suspected purse snatcher who later attempted to use his victim’s credit card for a purchase at Best Buy is being sought by the New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for a theft that occurred at the New Jersey Turnpike Vince Lombardi Service Area in Ridgefield Boro, Bergen County, on December 3rd, 2022. At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect entered the service area and removed a purse containing a cell phone and a credit card. After entering a white Dodge Caravan with an unknown license The post State Police seeking to identify Turnpike purse snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
