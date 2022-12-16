ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

BreakingAC

Atlantic City man who hid from police released from jail

An Atlantic City man who hid from police responding to a domestic disturbance was released from jail after a detention hearing Monday. Corey Cornish, 33, was found hiding under a mattress in an alley about 40 minutes after he allegedly barricaded a bedroom door and climbed out the fire escape Dec. 9, while police questioned the alleged victim it the case.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Year Old From Atlantic City Arrested for Homicide

On December 19, 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City in connection with the December 5, 2022 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr. The juvenile was originally charged on December 8, 2022 with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Arrest made in November Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a fugitive suspect wanted for a November shooting. Patrol officers responded to the area of the 200 block of north Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:48 AM. When officers arrived, they discovered the 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. Detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and identified Amir Lampkin as the suspected shooter, resulting in the filing of criminal charges. The post Arrest made in November Atlantic City shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police investigating double shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Atlantic City and now police are asking the public to come forward with information if they have any. As a result of a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired Friday, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue at 3:06 PM. Upon their arrival in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of whom were from Atlantic City, seated inside a vehicle. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the area by investsigators. The post Atlantic City police investigating double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
