Atlantic City man who hid from police released from jail
An Atlantic City man who hid from police responding to a domestic disturbance was released from jail after a detention hearing Monday. Corey Cornish, 33, was found hiding under a mattress in an alley about 40 minutes after he allegedly barricaded a bedroom door and climbed out the fire escape Dec. 9, while police questioned the alleged victim it the case.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Juvenile is second teen charged in man’s killing
A 17-year-old from Atlantic City was arrested Monday morning in the fatal shooting of an man earlier this month. The juvenile is the second teen charged with murder in the Dec. 5 killing of Timothy Council Jr. Oquan Thomas, 18, was arrested the next day, and remains jailed in the...
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Year Old From Atlantic City Arrested for Homicide
On December 19, 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City in connection with the December 5, 2022 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr. The juvenile was originally charged on December 8, 2022 with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder,...
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month. According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,. Two counts of aggravated assault. Unlawful possession of a weapon. Possession of a weapon for an...
Two jailed in fatal shooting inside Atlantic City market
Two men are behind bars in the killing of a Mays Landing man inside an Atlantic City market, BreakingAC has learned. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. Johnson was the target of the shooting, which also wounded a bystander, Chief...
YAHOO!
Alleged Philly-South Jersey mob underboss gets prison term for conspiracy charges
PHILADELPHIA – The alleged underboss of the Philadelphia-South Jersey mob has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in multiple conspiracies, authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, conspired to engage in extortion, illegal gambling, drug dealing, and loansharking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Man facing murder charges in fatal West Philadelphia crash
A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly August 2022 crash in West Philadelphia.
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
fox29.com
Deadly gang violence contributing to Philadelphia's increasing homicide number, DA says
PHILADELPHIA - As the number of homicides in Philadelphia this year nears 500, law enforcement officials announced charges against multiple people in deadly gang-related shootings they say have added to the senseless bloodshed. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, a 20-year-old member of Philadelphia's ‘46th Street Boys’ and ‘o2da4’, was arrested on Thursday along...
5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in DUI crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar.
Police ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of Philadelphia sanitation worker
Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.
fox29.com
Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue
PHILADELPHIA - With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone. As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city. The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020,...
Arrest made in November Atlantic City shooting
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a fugitive suspect wanted for a November shooting. Patrol officers responded to the area of the 200 block of north Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:48 AM. When officers arrived, they discovered the 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. Detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and identified Amir Lampkin as the suspected shooter, resulting in the filing of criminal charges. The post Arrest made in November Atlantic City shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple people arrested in Paterson high school brawl that involved guns, prosecutor says
The police arrested multiple people in connection with a fight and gun-involved incident at John F. Kennedy High School, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police charged a 17-year-old, 14-year-old, and 15-year-old, and an 18-year-old for their role in the Friday incident. At 10:55 a.m., police officers stationed...
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
Atlantic City police investigating double shooting
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Atlantic City and now police are asking the public to come forward with information if they have any. As a result of a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired Friday, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue at 3:06 PM. Upon their arrival in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of whom were from Atlantic City, seated inside a vehicle. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the area by investsigators. The post Atlantic City police investigating double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
