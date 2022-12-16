Read full article on original website
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
16-year-old reported missing in White Oak
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from White Oak. Loc Nguyen was last seen on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane. Nguyen is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Loc Nguyen is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the The post 16-year-old reported missing in White Oak appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades
BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two jailed in fatal shooting inside Atlantic City market
Two men are behind bars in the killing of a Mays Landing man inside an Atlantic City market, BreakingAC has learned. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. Johnson was the target of the shooting, which also wounded a bystander, Chief...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
Florida Man Had Loaded Gun, Ammo In Carry-On At Trenton-Mercer Airport: TSA
A Florida man was arrested Sunday after authorities at the Trenton-Mercer Airport allegedly found a loaded gun and multiple magazines in his carry-on bag.The .380 caliber handgun, which was accompanied by two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, was the first firearm found at the airport checkpoi…
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey
Despite efforts in Trenton by lawmakers to pass laws to protect New Jerseyans from carjacking and car thefts, the bottom line is only you can protect yourself from being carjacked by lowering your chances of being the next statistic in the state. Carjacking is a serious crime that can happen to anyone, anywhere. Though the chances of getting carjacked are relatively low, it’s still important to know how to avoid it. There are a few things you can do to lower your risk of getting carjacked. First, be aware of your surroundings and try to park in well-lit areas. Second, The post Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Traffic alert: Whalepond road closed in Ocean Township due to flooding
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Ocean Township closed Whalepond Road between Shadow Lawn Drive and Elizabeth Street Friday morning after a passing storm flooded the road. The road was made impassable by the rising water from Poplar Brook. Police are advising residents to find alternate routes until the flooding subsides. The post Traffic alert: Whalepond road closed in Ocean Township due to flooding appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Here are 10 cars targeted most by carjackers in the New York and New Jersey region
Carjackings are on the rise in New York and New Jersey, and while we all like to think it could never happen to us, the truth is that anyone can be a victim. The best way to avoid becoming a statistic is to know which cars are targeted most by carjackers and take steps to protect yourself. We examined police data to determine which vehicles are targeted most by thieves in New Jersey and New York and here are the top 10 in no particular order. Dodge Charger If you’re driving a Dodge Charger, you might want to be extra The post Here are 10 cars targeted most by carjackers in the New York and New Jersey region appeared first on Shore News Network.
Heartwarming: A special Christmas surprise for one Feasterville family
Nearly 60 people from local departments, neighbors, family and friends all came together to surprise the Hamski family on Saturday night.
State drops charges against N.J. correctional officer accused of lying about gang membership
The state Attorney General’s office has dropped charges against a former state prison correctional officer who allegedly admitted to investigators that he lied when he said he was never a gang member. Ruben Morales, 44, who worked at Northern State Prison in Newark for 20 years, stated on a...
College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve
A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
A South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering a family has been indicted for tax fraud
By Tyler Clifford COLLETON COUNTY, SC – An attorney indicted in the June 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son was indicted on Friday on nine counts of tax evasion as part of a scheme to defraud his family’s century-old law firm. An attorney from a South Carolina legal dynasty, Alex Murdaugh, 54, is accused of willfully evading state taxes between 2011 and 2019. He is currently in jail awaiting his murder trial next month. In addition to the new charges, a Colleton County grand jury brought dozens of state charges, including embezzlement and murder. The charges against Murdaugh The post A South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering a family has been indicted for tax fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered. Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain...
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays
Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
Cold, breezy Sunday for New Jersey with chance for snow flurries
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says Sunday will be breezy and cold.
Sunny and cold start of the week for New Jersey; possible wintry mix on Thursday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says New Jersey will see a sunny and windy start to the new workweek before a chance for a wintry mix for Thursday.
