Hamilton Township, NJ

Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in White Oak

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from White Oak.    Loc Nguyen was last seen on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane.  Nguyen is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.  Police and family are concerned for his welfare.    Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Loc Nguyen is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the
WHITE OAK, MD
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades

BARNEGAT, NJ – There's a new police officer in town, and she's coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor's degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey

Despite efforts in Trenton by lawmakers to pass laws to protect New Jerseyans from carjacking and car thefts, the bottom line is only you can protect yourself from being carjacked by lowering your chances of being the next statistic in the state. Carjacking is a serious crime that can happen to anyone, anywhere. Though the chances of getting carjacked are relatively low, it's still important to know how to avoid it. There are a few things you can do to lower your risk of getting carjacked. First, be aware of your surroundings and try to park in well-lit areas. Second,
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Traffic alert: Whalepond road closed in Ocean Township due to flooding

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Ocean Township closed Whalepond Road between Shadow Lawn Drive and Elizabeth Street Friday morning after a passing storm flooded the road. The road was made impassable by the rising water from Poplar Brook. Police are advising residents to find alternate routes until the flooding subsides.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Here are 10 cars targeted most by carjackers in the New York and New Jersey region

Carjackings are on the rise in New York and New Jersey, and while we all like to think it could never happen to us, the truth is that anyone can be a victim. The best way to avoid becoming a statistic is to know which cars are targeted most by carjackers and take steps to protect yourself. We examined police data to determine which vehicles are targeted most by thieves in New Jersey and New York and here are the top 10 in no particular order. Dodge Charger If you're driving a Dodge Charger, you might want to be extra
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve

A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

A South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering a family has been indicted for tax fraud

By Tyler Clifford COLLETON COUNTY, SC – An attorney indicted in the June 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son was indicted on Friday on nine counts of tax evasion as part of a scheme to defraud his family's century-old law firm. An attorney from a South Carolina legal dynasty, Alex Murdaugh, 54, is accused of willfully evading state taxes between 2011 and 2019. He is currently in jail awaiting his murder trial next month. In addition to the new charges, a Colleton County grand jury brought dozens of state charges, including embezzlement and murder. The charges against Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Cat Country 107.3

LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays

Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
