Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the gr…
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens
A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: NJ Transit bus driver shot at teens accused of assaulting him
The incident took place Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues in Jersey City.
Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor
A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation into this matter was initiated by the...
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Two men wanted for armed robbery at Baychester gas station
Authorities say just after midnight on Friday, two men entered the business on Bartow Avenue and put a gun to the cashier.
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – Gunfire erupted Sunday morning in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx outside the 194 Neighborhood Deli and Grocery. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in a hail of gunfire that also struck the deli. Angel Cuasant was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. An initial investigation by detectives revealed the two men were engaged in an argument shortly before the deadly shooting. Police located at least nine shell casings suspected to be from a 9mm gun. At this time, no arrests have been The post 26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison
FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School
A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
Cop stole $75,000 from Wall Township PBA
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Investigators with the Monmouth County Prosecutors have charged a Wall Township cop after he allegedly stole $75,000 from a recent department PBA fundraising event. On Monday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced that a Wall Township Police Department Sergeant has been criminally charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association chapter. A second-degree theft by unlawful taking charge has been filed against James R. Cadigan, 40. “Local police unions are so often the drivers of philanthropic and charitable endeavors, especially at this time of year, so it is deeply disheartening when The post Cop stole $75,000 from Wall Township PBA appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee
A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street. The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.
‘Bling’ Bishop From Bergen Seized By FBI, Charged With Swindling Retiree Out Of $90,000
A flashy Brooklyn bishop who lives in Bergen County – and was infamously robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed church service earlier this year – swindled one of his parishioners out of $90,000 in retirement money that he used for himself, federal authorities charged. Lamor Whitehead, a 44-year-old...
NBC New York
NYC Bishop, Robbed of $1M in Jewels on Livestream, Arrested on Fraud and Extortion Charges
A notorious New York City bishop with a criminal record and a long trail of questions about his lavish lifestyle is now facing federal fraud and extortion charges. Lamor Whitehead was arrested Monday morning on an indictment out of Manhattan, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Whitehead — who garnered international...
Shore News Network
