Student Accused Of Making Threat To Cause Mass Harm To FDR-Hyde Park HS
A 15-year-old Hudson Valley high school student has been charged with making a threat of mass harm after school officials became aware and turned the information over to police. The teen was charged in Dutchess County on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Franklin D. Roosevelt High School-Hyde Park student was taken...
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
Police respond to shooting near Mount Vernon playground
A witness said the incident happened near Levister Towers on Ninth Avenue.
Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A fugitive wanted for murder earlier in the week in Massachusetts was apprehended by police while boarding a Greyhound bus inside the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal. Police arrested Victor Carter, who was wanted for killing Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene at 743 Park Street, Stoughton, where she was discovered in an outbuilding behind the main house on December 13, 2022. Carter was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York The post Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades
BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley
Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mastermind Of Nanuet Brinks Heist That Left 3 Dead Released From Prison
The man behind the 1981 Brinks robbery that left two Hudson Valley police officers and an armored car guard dead has been released from federal prison for health reasons. Mutulu Shakur, age 72, most famously known for being the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, was granted release by the US Parole Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, due to a terminal illness, according to multiple news reports.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison
FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Poughkeepsie man arrested on weapons charges
A Poughkeepsie man is facing multiple weapons charges after police began investigating a report of shots fired.
51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village
NEW YORK, NY – A 51-year-old man was attacked on Avenue A near East 14th Street in the East Village early Monday morning. According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown suspect at around 1 am near his East Village home. When police arrived, the victim was unresponsive. He was taken to Bellvue Hospital where he was declared deceased a short time later. The man suffered from a severe slash wound to his neck. At this time, no arrest have been made. The post 51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 injured in early morning stabbing in Yonkers
Police say the victim was approached and stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway around 1 a.m.
Paramedic hit by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
City of Newburgh officials tell News 12 that the 58-year-old Ambulunz first responder was struck by a Ford pickup truck Friday just after 6 p.m.
Gun Found During NJ High School Hallway Brawl; 3 Arrested Following Lockdown
School officials in a New Jersey district aren't taking any chances after a gun scare forced a high school lockdown Friday and led to the arrests of two students. Starting Monday, everyone entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson will be subject to a security check. The change in safety protocol comes after a student allegedly brought a gun to school.
Headlines: Car flips onto live power lines, pedestrian hit, Poughkeepsie armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Wesley Hills, Police Say
A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County. Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue. When the first officer...
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
