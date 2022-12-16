ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – A fugitive wanted for murder earlier in the week in Massachusetts was apprehended by police while boarding a Greyhound bus inside the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal. Police arrested Victor Carter, who was wanted for killing Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene at 743 Park Street, Stoughton, where she was discovered in an outbuilding behind the main house on December 13, 2022. Carter was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York The post Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades

BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mastermind Of Nanuet Brinks Heist That Left 3 Dead Released From Prison

The man behind the 1981 Brinks robbery that left two Hudson Valley police officers and an armored car guard dead has been released from federal prison for health reasons. Mutulu Shakur, age 72, most famously known for being the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, was granted release by the US Parole Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, due to a terminal illness, according to multiple news reports.
NANUET, NY
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison

FREEHOLD – A Keansburg cop who was convicted of committing a sex crime while off duty admitted to his actions earlier this year, but was formally sentenced to prison this week. Nicholas Thompson, 26, was sentenced to four years in prison for a date rape incident where he tried to have sex with a woman who was unconscious and incapable of consent. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thompson must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), in accordance with guidelines set down by The post Jersey Shore cop who admitted to date rape gets four years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEANSBURG, NJ
Shore News Network

51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village

NEW YORK, NY – A 51-year-old man was attacked on Avenue A near East 14th Street in the East Village early Monday morning. According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown suspect at around 1 am near his East Village home. When police arrived, the victim was unresponsive. He was taken to Bellvue Hospital where he was declared deceased a short time later. The man suffered from a severe slash wound to his neck. At this time, no arrest have been made. The post 51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Gun Found During NJ High School Hallway Brawl; 3 Arrested Following Lockdown

School officials in a New Jersey district aren't taking any chances after a gun scare forced a high school lockdown Friday and led to the arrests of two students. Starting Monday, everyone entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson will be subject to a security check. The change in safety protocol comes after a student allegedly brought a gun to school.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

121K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy