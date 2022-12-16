Read full article on original website
NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason
NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responds to fans throwing snowballs on field during Bills game
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players
The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field. The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto...
Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game
After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
NFL Starting Quarterback Could Get Benched On Sunday
An NFL starting quarterback could reportedly get a quick pull on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are going with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback on Sunday. However, Trubisky might not last for very long. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers quarterback could get benched pretty quickly. Pittsburgh could end...
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew
Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Snow in Buffalo Looks Insane Before Bills-Dolphins
The snow before the Bills-Dolphins game is piling up and will continue.
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Look: NFL Head Coach Broke His Headset On Sunday
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was so mad with the referees on Sunday night, he slammed his headset in disgust and broke it. The Commanders fell to the Giants, 20-12, on Sunday night. A missed pass interference penalty has since gone viral. Washington's head coach was absolutely furious with...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Devastating Blow Today
The Jacksonville Jaguars got some brutal injury news on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars star left tackle Cam Robinson has a torn meniscus and will have to miss their final three games. This comes directly after they erased a 17-point deficit and took down the Dallas...
'Go Home!' 'MVP' Josh Allen Yaps at Miami as Bills Clinch in Clutch: 3 Takes
The Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win over their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, has clinched the Bills' their spot in the playoffs.
NFL World Shocked By Team's Visiting Locker Room Setup
The Bengals came from behind to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Following the game, Cincinnati tweeted out a video of the team's postgame speech, which took place in the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are pretty stunned by what Tampa Bay's away...
Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday
Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
Colts Star Jonathan Taylor Receives Unfortunate Injury Update
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was knocked out of the game early in today's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter and did not return. Initial testing has revealed that the injury is "nothing major," per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Colts...
NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles remain No. 1, Cowboys and Jets fall
The latest NFL power rankings are out after a roller-coaster Week 15 that saw a few upsets and plenty of
Bills Stadium Announces Significant Penalties For Fans Throwing Snowballs
Attention to all Buffalo Bills fans currently attending tonight's Dolphins game: You will be subject to significant discipline if you throw snowballs. Snowballs were flying all on the field during the first quarter of tonight's AFC East battle. Refs and the stadium announcer were quick to intervene. Fans throwing snowballs...
Look: NFL Star Didn't Want To Speak With Media After Loss
Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt attempt in Sunday's loss to his former team. And after the game, the veteran attempted to dodge questions from the media after the loss before being confronted by several reporters. In video shared by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bernard asked press members...
NFL World Is Furious With The State Of Officiating
Officiating issues continue to plague the NFL on Sundays, but the wider NFL world saw first-hand how bad it is during Week 15 of the 2022 season. The two most egregious cases were a touchdown awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders when replay makes it pretty clear that the receiver was out of bounds. Hours later, the entire landscape of the Giants-Commanders game was changed by a very obviously blown call on a touchdown.
