NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game

After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Could Get Benched On Sunday

An NFL starting quarterback could reportedly get a quick pull on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are going with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback on Sunday. However, Trubisky might not last for very long. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers quarterback could get benched pretty quickly. Pittsburgh could end...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
The Spun

Look: NFL Head Coach Broke His Headset On Sunday

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was so mad with the referees on Sunday night, he slammed his headset in disgust and broke it. The Commanders fell to the Giants, 20-12, on Sunday night. A missed pass interference penalty has since gone viral. Washington's head coach was absolutely furious with...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Devastating Blow Today

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some brutal injury news on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars star left tackle Cam Robinson has a torn meniscus and will have to miss their final three games. This comes directly after they erased a 17-point deficit and took down the Dallas...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Team's Visiting Locker Room Setup

The Bengals came from behind to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Following the game, Cincinnati tweeted out a video of the team's postgame speech, which took place in the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are pretty stunned by what Tampa Bay's away...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bills Stadium Announces Significant Penalties For Fans Throwing Snowballs

Attention to all Buffalo Bills fans currently attending tonight's Dolphins game: You will be subject to significant discipline if you throw snowballs. Snowballs were flying all on the field during the first quarter of tonight's AFC East battle. Refs and the stadium announcer were quick to intervene. Fans throwing snowballs...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Didn't Want To Speak With Media After Loss

Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt attempt in Sunday's loss to his former team. And after the game, the veteran attempted to dodge questions from the media after the loss before being confronted by several reporters. In video shared by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bernard asked press members...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With The State Of Officiating

Officiating issues continue to plague the NFL on Sundays, but the wider NFL world saw first-hand how bad it is during Week 15 of the 2022 season. The two most egregious cases were a touchdown awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders when replay makes it pretty clear that the receiver was out of bounds. Hours later, the entire landscape of the Giants-Commanders game was changed by a very obviously blown call on a touchdown.
