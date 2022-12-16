Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
MAC Looking At Bringing Back Fire Academy
(Park Hills) Mineral Area College in Park Hills is looking into the possibillity of bringing back it’s fire academy. College President Doctor Joe Gilgour says this is one of the goals for the new year given to him for the year ahead. Gilgour says there’s no rush to make...
FOX2now.com
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside. Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home …. The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Street Department Is Ready For Snow
(Park Hills) Extremely cold weather will be the main concern later this week but accumulating snow is also a possibility for southeast Missouri. Stacey Easter is the mayor of Park Hills. She says a plan is in place to keep city streets plowed in case we do get a few...
mymoinfo.com
Candidates Narrowed For Next Park Hills City Administrator
(Park Hills) Candidates have been whittled down to see who the next Park Hills city administrator is going to be. Mayor Stacey Easter says the city council is getting closer to finding a replacement for Mark McFarland who retired as the towns’ city administrator on November 11th. Mayor Easter...
mymoinfo.com
Lt. Moore settling in as head of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau
(Hillsboro) Lieutenant Matt Moore with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the detective bureau since spring. Moore was promoted to the position following several promotions after the retirement of Major Gary Higginbotham in March of this year. Lieutenant Moore says he has set some goals for what he and the department would like to accomplish in 2023.
mymoinfo.com
Broombaugh ready to lead Festus Fire Department
(Festus) Jeff Broombaugh has officially been the Festus Fire Chief for just over two weeks. He was hired by a recommendation of Festus Mayor Sam Richards and was approved by the City Council last month, and his first official day as chief was December 5th. Broombaugh retired as chief of the Rock Community Fire Protection District in June but decided to take the open Festus Fire Chief position to lead them going forward.
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
mymoinfo.com
Festus to promote Captain Wendel to Chief of Police
(Festus) Current Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel will become the next Chief of Police. Festus Mayor Sam Richards appointed Wendel to replace retiring Police Chief Tim Lewis and the appointment was confirmed by unanimous consent by the Festus City Council at its Monday night meeting. Mayor Richards says Wendel was the perfect choice with his many years in the department.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
mymoinfo.com
3 Elk Harvested This Year in Missouri
(Reynolds County) Missouri hunters harvested a bull elk during the archery portion of the elk-hunting season, along with two bull elk during the firearms elk hunting season which wrapped up Sunday. The three Missouri hunters were selected for one of five elk hunting permits issued earlier in the year through...
mymoinfo.com
Only two dates left to visit the Santa House in Festus
(Festus) There are only two remaining nights in which Santa Claus will be in the Santa House in Festus for kids and visitors. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says residents of the area need to act quickly if they want to talk to Santa before Christmas. There is no charge...
KMOV
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
mymoinfo.com
Barbara Battles – Service 1pm 12/20/22
Barbara Battles of Bonne Terre died December 12 at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 Tuesday at GraceWay Ministries in Farmington with a celebration of life at 4:00 Wednesday at Lake Timberline Paddle Club in Bonne Terre. Arrangements by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
myleaderpaper.com
Adult dies in early morning High Ridge fire
A High Ridge resident died in a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive early this morning (Dec. 19), High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. He said he would not provide the victim’s gender or age until the Medical Examiner identifies the person. Jefferson...
mymoinfo.com
Flu Continues To Ramp Up
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Department of Health says the state is experiencing very high flu activity. The latest weekly report shows the flu is hitting the 5-24-year-olds the hardest. Eastern Missouri has the most cases followed by the southwest part of the state. Seven influenza-associated deaths have been reported this...
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
Missouri AAA urges drivers to stock up vehicles ahead of cold temperatures
With snow and dangerously cold weather expected to bear down on the St. Louis region Thursday, safe travel on the roadways may be a matter of "timing" this holiday season.
myleaderpaper.com
Motorcycle stolen from Dittmer garage
A motorcycle was stolen from a detached garage at a home in the 8500 block of Ridge Road in Dittmer. The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja was worth about $5,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft happened overnight between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 when someone damaged a French...
